A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on TikTok recounting her final moment with her late mother

According to the final year student, she had taken the video of her mother not knowing that she would die the following week

Emotional comments trailed her video as social media users consoled her in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady has drawn sympathy online after posting a touching TikTok video of the final moment she spent with her late mother.

According to the lady, she had taken the video not knowing that her mother would leave her soon.

Lady posts final moment with late mum

The final-year university student identified on TikTok as @winnieadverts disclosed that she had recorded her mother shortly before her passing, unaware that she would die only a week later.

In the clip, she was seen making a short selfie with her mother who immediately scolded her for trying to record her.

The brief clip has now become an emotional memory for the young lady, who shared it online and grieved bitterly.

Alongside the video, she wrote a heartfelt message expressing her devastation about her mother's demise.

She said she had lost her only source of comfort and support, referring to her mother as her greatest hope.

The grieving daughter explained that the loss left her feeling completely alone, describing herself as an orphan at nineteen.

She also mentioned that she had been unable to eat since her mother’s death and was struggling with illness while receiving no care or attention.

"A week before I lost my only hope. Never knew my mum would leave me as an orphan the following week. My baby. I haven’t eaten since you died it’s a week now, and I’m sick no one is checking on me. Please come back or send helpers to be. Now an orphan at 19 in final year," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady mourns mother

TikTok users did not hesitate to react in the comments section.

@rizzy koko said:

"She won’t come back but she would send helpers to you, take heart my love."

@Oma said:

"Na so I beg my mom make we take pictures with same outfit together she no gree weeks later she die."

@Debbyade256 said:

"Ha so sorry ma. I lost my dad February 2. I lost hope o my mum has been sick few months now. She have appendix cancer she is in bad pains her surgery money 112k to complete am the only child. I hide my shame and post her a lot of view no help. God don’t let me cry over my mum."

@becoming__meee said:

"Wait your mum that was talking about the spaghetti you ate. Sorry my love."

@loveth said:

"Are you for real really your mom."

