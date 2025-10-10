A young lady has shared a post on the X app, expressing her pain after dialling her late mother's mobile number

According to the lady, her mother passed away about six years ago, but she has been struggling to accept the reality of her demise

In the heartbreaking post shared via her official account, she disclosed what transpired after dialling the number

Lady calls late mother's number

Her post left people heartbroken as it revealed her struggles to come to terms with the loss of her mother.

The lady, identified on X as @ndunge, shared her heartbreaking experience after making the unexpected call.

According to her, she had not anticipated the outcome, which was someone else answering the phone.

"Called my moms number and someone else picked up. I know it’s been 6 years but still," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady calls late mother's phone

Netizens reacted massively in the comments section.

Kipkoech said:

"4 years now, I have managed to re-own my dad's. I think I couldn't take this exact pain."

Wycliff said:

"I lost my dear friend, Brian Ndambuki. I paid Daima for his line. As long as I am alive, that line will remain his."

Arise Africa said:

"What mindset did u use to give dead peoples numbers to the living. Are we running out of binary digits or what. My dead momma's number was given to someone else and I haaaaate that."

Micah Mutinda said:

"Wueh. Death is very painful. I lost my dad in June this year and let me tell you, I do not know what to do with his two numbers!"

Triple A said:

"This. I'm so scared of calling my brother's number nipate sio yeye. 4 yrs later, I've never dared."

Elvis said:

"Sending my hugs and love to all those hurting on the loss of their Parents! I lost my Momma 2 years ago, and it feels just like yesterday. Love you Momma!"

Jeff Silas 8 said:

"It's been 10 months since I heard from my Best friend, no calls nor messages. How I wish someone could come out someday and tell us of His whereabouts."

Sir LH commented:

"Did this the other day picked by a gentleman I couldn’t utter a single word, he called back stared at that “my mama” screen till it shut."

Flesoloiya reacted:

"You clearly knew it wasn't her and it aint happening to be her. Why did you do that? ego or what?"

Tangi Tano added:

"I lost my Mum in Law 2 years ago but we kept her number plus the phone with us. It somehow gives us peace."

