A Nigerian man has weighed in on the saga between Senator Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels

A lot of social media users are sharing their opinions and analysing the situation between the politician and his wife

In his perspective, the man who shared a post on Facebook insisted that Senator Ned Nwoko is not an old man

A post made by a Nigerian man about Senator Ned Nwoko is attracting different types of comments from social media users.

The man shared the post on Facebook amid the ongoing saga between the politician and his actress wife.

The man said people should stop age-shaming Ned Nwoko because he is not as old as people make him seem.

According to the netizen identified as Ufuoma Bernard, Senator Ned Nwoko is not an old man.

He questioned those who say the senator is too old for Regina Daniels, insisting that he is not too old.

He said social media users should stop "ageshaming" the senator. His words:

"At 64 Ned Nwoko is not that old. He's a billionaire to boot. Stop age-shaming him."

The man insisted the senator is not too old.

Reactions to drama between Regina Daniels and her husband

Chinenye Gift Udengwu said:

"Mentioning a person’s age is not “shaming”… “old” is added to any age at all so there is NOTHING I see bad in saying someone is as old as they are! Not that old” will apply if we start ascribing an age he is yet to attain .. like saying Ned is 75years OLD cos he is not that old yet!"

Maseipati Tsotsotso said:

"He must just stop picking up young slay queens and taking them home to be traditional wives. The streets will always call them back. And the streets are just as good for some people. They are not as bad as they are perceived to be."

Okhai Richard said:

"But why the acquisition of women like clothes? What is the rational justification for the acquisition of women? Having access to wealth doesn't mean we should behave unhealthy and unwealthy! I wonder what will happen should he suddenly loose all his wealth now! Vain life!"

Bukoladeremi Ladigbolu said:

"Age shaming? Another one today. Na body shaming I sabi. Old age is an opportunity denied many. It's a blessing."

George Belema Domo-Spiff said:

"If Regina never had a problem with his age why should anyone."

Godwin Akpotor said:

"Senator never old but he is a Senior citizen. He is Elder. This is what you get getting married to children."

Fanny Omokri Godson-Anyanwu said:

"Which one be age shaming again na grammar."

Jessy Queen said:

"Compared to the Regina, he can be her grandfather."

Jackson Omolews said:

"64 to 24. Is 40 years apart. He should be her grandfather."

Ned Nwoko's PA speaks amid drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko’s personal assistant, Passy Eze, spoke out amid growing rumours of a marital crisis between the senator and his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

His reaction came shortly after a viral video showed Regina in tears, expressing distress over her marriage.

The post drew widespread attention and sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, especially after Regina’s brother accused Nwoko of domestic abuse.



