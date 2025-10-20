A man who worked closely with Rev. Uma Ukpai for almost 10 years shared his experience with the late preacher

A Nigerian man, Emeka Idika, who worked with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai for almost 10 years, shared what most people didn’t know about him..

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares details about Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, Emeka Idika shared how Rev. Uma Ukpai always called him and gave him assignments.

He noted that Uma Ukpai was someone who “placed extraordinary value on knowledge and never stopped reading and learning.”

The Facebook post read:

“Reflections on a Father, Mentor, and Legend.

Daddy: Emekaaaa…!

Me: Yes, Daddy.

Daddy: Duru nwei!! (“Get dressed!”)

Me: Yes, Daddy.

“Each time you said those words, everyone at home knew Daddy had an assignment for me. And for almost a decade, that became a constant rhythm of my life. You always had a task waiting for me - sometimes minor, sometimes major, sometimes strategic - yet you could have chosen anyone else, even when there were many capable hands around. Somehow, you always found a way to get me involved.

“You trusted me, believed in me, and were confident that I could deliver whatever task you placed in my hands. That confidence shaped me. And I know it was the same for many others you saw as dependable. You had a rare gift for bringing out the best in people.

“I remember a time when you asked me to bring a book you had forgotten at home in Uyo while preparing for a meeting holding in Lagos. Off I went, hopping on the next available flight from Calabar to Lagos (as there was no airport then in Akwa Ibom), just to deliver that one small book you could easily have bought from any Christian bookshop in Lagos.

“All through the flight, I kept wondering what was so special about that book that you had to spend so much on a flight ticket just to have that particular copy. But as I flipped through the pages, I realized you had been ‘discussing extensively’ with the book - page by page.

“That was you, Daddy - you placed extraordinary value on knowledge and never stopped reading and learning. You quickly showed interest in and provided funding for anyone with a desire for learning. No wonder one of your favourite sayings was: “When you stop learning, you start dying from the neck up.”

“You were more than an individual - you were an ‘institution’ in every sense of the word. Various cohorts ‘graduated’ from you and Mummy, each carrying a piece of your wisdom, discipline, and faith. The lessons we learned from growing and serving under you will continue to guide our steps for the rest of our lives.”

Reactions trail man’s tribute to Uma Ukpai

Chukwuma Amadi said:

"What a Man...just because of a valuable book..he paid for a plane flight..pls enable the share button."

Kalu Ukpai said:

"He was a True Legend and his legacy will live on from Generation to Generation."

ArcEngr Ukoha Ukoha Ngwobia said:

"Rest on Sir till we meet again."

