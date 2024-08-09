A Nigerian lady has shared a video of some women kneeling to pray for popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

In the video, the women praised the actress for having a good heart and prayed that God elevates her to greater heights

While sharing the clip, the TikTok user revealed that the actress begged them to stop but they continued praying for her

A heartwarming video surfaced online, showing a group of women showering praise and prayers on Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

A Nigerian lady captured the women's heartfelt appreciation for the actress' kindness and positive influence.

Lady shares video of women praying for Regina Daniels



Women kneel to appreciate Regina Daniels

The video was shared by @gift_famouz on TikTok, who stated that the women's prayer session occurred despite Regina Daniels' pleading with them to stop.

In the clip, the women expressed their gratitude for the actress's good heart and the impact of her movies on their children's lives.

According to them Regina Daniels' movies made their children to follow the right direction in life.

"We love you so much. You have a good heart. Your goodness will always speak for you. Celebration will never cease in your life. God will crown you. Your movie has made our children not to make mistake. Your movie makes our children go the right way. God will continue to elevate you," one of the women.

Reactions as women pray for Regina Daniels

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@flower district said:

"People sabi beg Sha which one is your movie make Nigeria children right."

@cutejalfred wrote:

"If my mama try this thing ehnn, she go come meet me for house."

@Priceless wrote:

"Low key, our mothers nor reject someone like ned if dem come marry us oo."

@Slimy cashbabe said:

"This my ex mama too dey disgrace her children for outside."

@Promise Uche wrote:

"It's not from their heart. They need something from her. Them dey play."

@treasure reacted:

"Which one be say her movie dey make our children not to make mistake Omo see fini."

@Officialvink said:

"Na this kind mama the send send their pikin do anything all because of money."

@Chan Tal said:

"E sure for me say this woman never pray for him biological daughter like this. Na Course him dey share among her children. Money good o."

@vida_life23 added:

"Na now I understand the video de give dem morning food. God Abeg no allow hunger make our mothers kneel down for road."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng