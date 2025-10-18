In a heartwarming post, a Nigerian lady expressed her gratitude online after her prayer for her friend was answered

According to her, she had interceded on her friend's behalf and written a prayer request for her friend's relocation plans to be successful

On the 9th day of the Hallelujah Challenge, she received a message from her friend that made her scream in excitement

Lady overjoyed as her prayer point during Hallelujah Challenge gets answered. Photo credit: @simisolatomori/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady overjoyed as prayer point gets answered

The lady, identified on X as @simisolatomori, explained that she had written down a prayer request for her friend’s relocation documents to be approved smoothly.

Her petition, which she posted online, asked for divine help to ensure that the Certificate of Sponsorship process went through successfully.

"COS should be successful and easy. Thank you Jesus for answering this. Please perfect it," she prayed.

On the ninth day of the Hallelujah Challenge, she received a message from her friend that filled her with excitement.

Lady who prayed on behalf of her friend during the Hallelujah Challenge rejoices online. Photo credit: @simisolatomori/X.

Source: Twitter

Her friend informed her that the long-awaited approval had come through just before the visa was due to expire at midnight.

"I got the COS," her friends said.

The news, she said, made her scream happily and she described the situation as a powerful display of divine faithfulness.

In her words:

"God has done it. My friend’s prayer request was number 1 on my hallelujah challenge. Visa Expires today 12 midnight, God answered that prayer few minutes ago. I am screaming. This is a truly a testament that God is good. God is good."

Reactions as Hallelujah Challenge participant rejoices online

Nigerians did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section.

HericFash said:

"Leave those that said God doesn’t answer prayers. I just laugh at them. I have trusted God for many things and he has been faithful to me. I don’t put out my achievements here but I know all I have achieved is by God’s grace and the help of men."

Labby said:

"Gloryyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!Thank God!!! Thank God!!! Congratulations to her. I'm soo happy for her. Her testimony will be permanent."

Mimi_gold said:

"Congratulations to her. I tap from this testimony."

Marketing said:

"Thank you Jesus, wonderful news."

Mobiola said:

"Wow. This is great news. Congratulations to you and yours."

Edionwe said:

"Congratulations to her."

Asabi said:

"Woowwwww Praise Jesus! Congrats to her."

Labby T added:

Gloryyyyyyyyyyyyyy! Thank God!!! Thank God!!! Congratulations to her. I'm soo happy for her. Her testimony will be permanent.

Hallelujah Challenge participant shares testimony online

