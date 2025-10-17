The son of Rev. Uma Ukpai, Daniel, has issued important information to the followers of his late father days after his death.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Uma Ukpai’s son sends message to followers

On his Facebook page, Uma Ukpai Daniel warned followers to be aware of fradusters and only follow verified accounts of the late preacher.

He stated that they should ensure that they verify any communication and message before responding or making any contributions.

The announcement read:

“OFFICIAL NOTICE OF REV. DR. UMA UKPAI HANDLES. These are the official social media handles of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai and Media. This announcement is to safeguard all followers, partners, and friends of the ministry from fraudulent accounts or impersonators claiming to represent the ministry or the servant of God.

“Kindly ensure that you verify any communication, message, or content through these official platforms before responding or making any contributions. Stay alert, stay connected, and follow only the verified pages of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.”

Source: Legit.ng