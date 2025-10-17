Amid Blord's ongoing rift with online critic VeryDarkMan, a man decided to check the cryptocurrency entrepreneur's company website and shared his findings online

While noting that Blord has more women in his company's leadership, the observant man said he noticed the website seems to be a front for something else

He shared a screenshot of the designer of Blord's company's website, saying such cannot be found on a professional company's site

A 'sharp-eyed' Nigerian man, Hon Roberto Chibueze, has drawn people's attention to something thought-provoking he noticed on the company website of cryptocurrency boss Linus Williams, widely known as Blord.

This is amid Blord's online rift with the online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

A man shares something he noticed on Blord's company's website. Photo Credit: Hon Roberto Chibueze, Gossip Village

Source: Facebook

What man noticed on Blord's company's website

In a Facebook post, Roberto said he noticed Blord's company has more women in its establishment.

Describing Blord as a very smart person, Roberto said the company's website is well-optimised but appears to be a front for something else. He believes Blord does not make money from the website.

Roberto further observed that the designer of the website also embedded a link to his Facebook account, a development not expected of a professional company's website.

He wrote while attaching screenshots of his observation:

"I was bored at work today, so I decided to google Blord.

"Is like his company don’t hire men. It’s like a women empowerment establishment. Which is cool, women support women.

"He is a very smart guy, his website is well optimized, but if you scan through it, you will know it’s just a front. He doesn’t make money from here.

"Click on careers and you will see why I said so.

"And the website was designed by the guy on the second screenshot, and the guy imbedded his name on the website so that it’s takes you directly to him, if you want to do business with him.

"You can’t find such on a professional fin tech company website.

"Learn this- visibility is the new wealth, Blord knows the game."

To confirm Roberto's observation, particularly about the designer embedding his Facebook profile, Legit.ng visited Blord Group's website and found out that Ndemafia Wilsmith's Facebook profile was embedded as the designer and developer of the site.

A man shares observation about Blord's company's website. Photo Credit: Hon Roberto Chibueze

Source: Facebook

Blord: Man's observation elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Chukwuebuka Samuel Dikeh said:

"As a Cyber Security Analysts I am(SOC ANALYST) I can tell you vividly well that you made a good and correct research on your findings in ur update. If allowed I can even go to an extent to unveil more findings that I have made abt that Blord and his co-horts,but my integrity may not allow me to do so. Most names today that are been tagged today as influencers both home and abroad when you go deep in research abt them,it will shock you the more. But who are mine to talk. Fear every ethical hacker bcus they can do an undo.

"Respectfully enjoying my profession..

"All hail to VDM for his doings."

Chukwuebuka Abazu said:

"You are fighting both his legal and illegal business.

"If na this one una dey fight, i for join una, but for buying and selling?

"I wont follow. Everyone has a right to legit hustle wether or not you like his profit margin, petern or not, since he is investing money into it.

"I wont buy his phones or cars because i know where to buy them cheaper, but i wont attack him over his buisness choices. same way i prefare to buy things inside the market that i know there is pricing competition, than going to the mall or supermarkets, some even buy things at the airport times three of price we sell and they dont mind."

John Okoye said:

"Nigerians, if una catch pesin like this, una go wan put stethoscope for him yansh. Kai, make una leave Blord nu, very soon una go see document wey suggest say the guy na feom Kenya not Nigeria."

Vivian Onyemaobi Chukwuebuka said:

"Even with all the glaring evidence, his followers won't believe it."

Nduka Stephen said:

"The same reason banks employ more female staff is the same reason he has more female staff. It's a very good business strategy."

Woman makes discovery about number Blord sent N500k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown people what she found out after running a background check on the owner of the account number that Blord sent N500k for VeryDarkMan's unclad photo.

Using the Truecaller app, the woman prefixed the account number with a zero and ran a search on the platform.

The search result listed 'Rich Forever (Blord)' as the owner of the account number and phone number, suggesting that the cryptocurrency boss might have sent the money to himself and deceived netizens.

Source: Legit.ng