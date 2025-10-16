A woman has gone public with her discovery after looking up the account number that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams, widely known as Blord, had sent N500k

Blord had announced an offer of N500k for anyone who could provide him with an unclad picture of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan

While some people were blown away by what the woman found out about the account number, others said it could be manipulated

A hair vendor, Christabel Amara Adaure, has shown netizens what she found after checking the identity of the owner of the account number that Blord sent N500k for VeryDarkMan's unclothed picture.

Using the Truecaller app, the woman prefixed the account number with a zero and ran a search on the platform.

The search result brought up the name 'Rich Forever (Blord)' as the owner of the account number and phone number, suggesting that the cryptocurrency boss might have sent the money to himself and deceived netizens.

In light of what she found out, the hair vendor advised netizens to treat everyone on social media as content creators. She wrote on Facebook:

"I think it was Chizitere Ahubelem that said if you think anyone was paid 500k then you don’t know how social media works.

"Anyway I decided to put the nnamdi’s number on true caller and that’s what popped out.

"I have said this before, on this social media treat everyone as a content creator for your own sanity.

"Ana emenu."

Her post sparked a debate, with some people arguing that the details provided by the Truecaller app could have been manipulated to make Blord appear to have sent money to himself.

Blord: Netizens react to woman's observation

Godson-Ibeji Chigozirim said:

"I kuku always felt this whole saga was a publicity stunt. I had never heard of Blord before all this. And I'm sure I'm not alone."

Obodo Chiazor said:

"But how can account number become phone number? Or will truecaller also identify account numbers?"

Okoli Amara Jp said:

"It is getting clear now but those wey dey carry these Influencers matter for head I dey pity."

Chizitere Ahubelem said:

"😹😹😹 No mind the mugus both are friend offline, dey are distracting the youths from politics."

Isaac Irodibe said:

"Blord as an Igbo man will not pay money for his fellow man's n*de I believe he's acting."

Akuoma Fidelis said:

"MC mbakara said,it's possible that two of them are good friends, I am believing it small small."

Steph Nora Amaka said:

"True caller actually show name majority saved it with.

"This is not enough to point he didn't send that 500k for noodles."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan had exposed other alleged shady businesses of Blord.

How Blord offered N500k for VeryDarkMan's photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Blord had offered N500k for VeryDarkMan's unclad picture.

The businessman had earlier posted a video showing off what he described as a transformed iPhone XR, upgraded to the latest iPhone 17 Pro model.

In the clip, the entrepreneur claimed that the customised smartphone was converted in China, boasting similar features, icons, and design as Apple’s newest release. VeryDarkMan countered his claims, calling him a fake and a fraud. This infuriated Blord, who then offered to buy the activist's unclad photo.

