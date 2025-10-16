The passenger who accused an InDrive driver of plotting with robbers reacted to his video

The driver had made a video to share his side of the story after she alleged that he planned with thugs to rob her

After seeing his video, the passenger countered him and provided more details about what happened during the ride

A lady, identified as @Big_Itohan on X, has countered the InDrive driver whom she accused of plotting with robbers.

She had shared a screenshot showing the man’s ID and alleging that he plotted with robbers to rob her during a ride.

A passenger who accused an inDrive driver of plotting with robbers reacts to his story. Photo: @Big_Itohan, @JustPaul332117

Source: Twitter

Her tweet went viral, garnering millions of views, with the man’s face and a disclaimer message about him being reshared on WhatsApp status, X, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

As the image of the driver, James Oluwatosin, trended, he came online to share details of the ride.

Passenger counters driver’s side of story

@Big_Itohan countered Mr James’ side of the story, stating that he sat in the car while three guys robbed her and her friend.

The lady said in her post:

“Added maybe because the way they dressed so Nigerians can sympathize with you. Can we both settle this in the station since I’m lying? Three guys came, asked me to choose between making a transfer or getting robbed in yoruba.

“You sat in your car, even when they finished i literally was begging you to start your ride. Your car didn’t break down, you said headlight had issues in the midst of our conversation and almost immediately you parked, i said can we go to a bright area, you parked!! I tried coming out, no inside door in three places.

“Except yours, I quickly came down from your driver seat. Tried opening my friend’s door from outside and nothing. So if you’re not an accomplice i think we know the right place to narrate our both stories.

“And my friend wore a jumpsuit w scarf and i wore a gown reaching Below my knee at least. So how was I dressed? You sat comfortably in your car when these guys were asking me to choose between getting robbed or making a transfer."

An inDriver driver goes viral after a passenger accused him of plotting with robbers. Photo: @JustPaul332117

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady counters InDrive driver’s claim

@MocoUTD said:

"You were robbed and they accept transfer without taking your phone? Liar."

@foluswago

"he’s poor so he can’t afford a defamation lawsuit, but you should be ashamed of yourself for spewing senseless lies like this on the internet. you dy stay for Oshodi but agbero extortion is suddenly foreign to you."

@BerryBigX

"Robbers negotiated 8k with you ? Can you provide the account you transferred the money to?"

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng