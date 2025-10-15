A young Nigerian man has spoken up about the family of the late Nigerian preacher Uma Ukpai who died at 80

In his post, he detailed his observation about the late preacher's family and how they acted after losing their father

Social media users who came across his post on Facebook did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man praised the family of the late Reverend Uma Ukpai for being reserved and discrete following the preacher's death.

Reverend Uma Ukpai, a renowned preacher, passed away on the 6th of October, but the news was only made public through an official announcement by his family days later.

Man praises Uma Ukpai's family

Facebook user Daniel Chukwunedum Onuzulike commended the family for their trustworthiness, integrity, and coordination in handling the situation.

According to him, in a world where people often seek to exploit sensitive information for personal gain, the Ukpai family showed restraint and respect for the deceased.

Onuzulike noted that the family's ability to keep the news private until they were ready to share it with the public spoke volumes about their character and discipline.

He also emphasised the consequences of leaking such news, including the possibility of scornful individuals celebrating the family's misfortune.

The young man further recalled an incident where a random person posted a video of a lifeless body in a WhatsApp group, showing disrespect to the deceased and their family.

In contrast, the Ukpai family maintained secrecy and coordination, protecting the dignity of their late father.

In his words:

"Rev. Uma Ukpai died six days ago, and we, the public, learned of it seven days later. That's the height of trust, integrity, coordination, cooperation, contentment, discipline, and respect for the reverend gentleman. Indeed, his children, wife, and entire family are reliable people. You see, we live in a world where garrulous people mill around families to pick out information for their selfish gain.

"I want you to imagine the millions the content creator who may have been the first to spread the news could have made from the grieving family. But all loose ends were tightened, and no information leaked to the increasingly weary public. Leaking it first before the family's announcement could have made the scornful celebrate their so-called journalistic ingenuity. May his soul rest in peace, and thank you to his entire family for protecting his dignity.

"Papa did a wonderful assembling in his family. I remember an incident that happened months ago, I saw the lifeless body in a Whatsapp group, a random person did the video and posted, showing a lot of disrespect to the lifeless body and the family. A bad experience. Nobody has the lifeless body of God's servant in video or pictures and that is a perfect coordination and secrecy from the family. God bless them."

Reactions as man speaks about Uma Ukpai's family

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man reacted to the passing of the late preacher Uma Ukpai who unfortunately died at the age of 80.

In his post, he expressed awe that the news of the preacher's demise was kept hidden for over a week despite the 'pervasive nature' of social media.

