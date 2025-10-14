Dwight, the third son of the late Uma Ukpai has broken his silence following the unfortunate demise of his beloved father

Recall, it was earlier reported that the late preacher passed away at the age of 80, leaving many netizens in tears

Social media users who came across Dwight's post on Instagram did not hesitate to console him in the comments section

The family of the late Nigerian evangelist and preacher Uma Ukpai recently announced the demise of their beloved father.

Dwight, the third son of the deceased, also reacted to his father's demise in a heartfelt post on social media.

Uma Ukpai's son Dwight reacts to his father's passing on Instagram. Photo credit: @umadwight, Umaukpai/ Instagram.

Uma Ukpai's son Dwight makes first post

The young man, whose Instagram handle is @umadwight, announced his father's passing with a caption that got people emotional.

In his post, Dwight thanked his father for a life well lived, and referred to him as the king.

"Thank you daddy. Thank you. Long live the king," he said.

Uma Ukpai's son shares an emotional post on Instagram after the news of his father's passing was announced. Photo credit: @umadwight, Umaukpai/ Instagram.

Reactions trail Uma Ukpai's son's post

Many Nigerians took to the comments section to offer words of comfort to the grieving son.

Iniobongatakpo said:

"Take heart to bear the lot Rest in peace Daddy."

Awuraesifiadjoe9069 commented:

"My condolences to you and your family. May He Rest in Perfect Peace!"

Enox_ukpong said:

"My sincere condolences Bro."

Ugowise said:

"May Daddy continue to rest and may God console you and the family and entire body of Christ. A General has bowed out."

Toni_akintara said:

"Adieu, Great man of God. Home at last. Condolences to the whole family."

Adzovan said:

"My condolences to you and your entire family. May he rest in peace."

Ms.eye_b said:

"Sorry for your loss Dwight. My condolences."

Mrsz_o commented:

"Accept my deepest condolences. May God comfort you and your family in this time."

Peter.oyeniran reacted:

"All glory to God for the life Daddy spent on earth. We pray the Lord keep and uphold the family and body of Christ. Please accept my condolences."

Stella_prah said:

"May his soul rest in peace. I pray God keeps and consoles your family Min. Dwight."

Iamziben said:

"Sincere Condolences. Truly God's General goes Home."

Nelo2cute said:

"Oh. So sorry about your loss."

Mulerojames said:

"The General has gone home. Rest in peace, sir. Psalms 116:15. Stay strong, Dwight. God be with you."

Sandylove said:

"Rip sir. From the very first day I heard his message, prayers and life story I feared God afresh."

ASTROID added:

"He was 80 something. He has ran his race well. I hope his family and members will carry on well."

Chukwuebuka added:

"A Man that Love Praises. Rip Sir."

