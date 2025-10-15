A Nigerian man who watched a viral clip of Phyna getting into a physical altercation with an unidentified lady has spoken up

In his post on X, he mentioned one thing that BBNaija star Phyna needs to do in order to heal properly after the scandal

Massive reactions from social media users trailed his post as people shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man offered words of advice to reality TV star Phyna following a viral video of her involvement in a physical altercation with an unknown lady.

The X user suggested that Phyna needed to take a prolonged break from social media to focus on her well-being with loved ones.

Man tenders advice to Phyna following messy hotel fight. Photo credit: @unusualphyna/ Instagram.

Man pens candid advice to Phyna

The post, shared by @ohamadikae on X, caught the attention of many users who shared their similar suggestions in the comments.

In his post, the X user expressed surprise at the heated altercation and questioned the circumstances that caused it.

He had watched a viral video which showed Phyna engaging in a public exchange with an unidentified lady.

He advised Phyna to take a step back and leave social media for a long time to heal properly with her loved ones.

"Phyna needs to stay off social media for a very long time with her loved ones to heal properly. The fighting video. But why Phyna dey fight?? And e be like the small girl beat her. Now she dey for floor !!!" he said.

Man reacts as Phyna gets into a messy fight at a hotel. Photo credit: @unusualphyna/ Instagram.

Reactions trail viral video of Phyna

Nigerians have been reacting to Phyna's altercation with a lady.

@Xucessful Clara Worldwide said:

"I hear say the gal beat am."

@Big Jessy said:

"Truth be told phyna need time to recover from her sis death."

@Bernice reacted:

"The street made a queen don Dey fight. I hope say the another street queen wey win no go follow road ohh."

@Xucessful Clara Worldwide said:

"I don watch the video omo the gal fall am strength to standup sef na war person help am stand up still she no get herself."

@emi said:

"50k seff one person go Dey ground. You call 200k just??? Ok na."

@Xoxo_Betty said:

"You get 200k? You know how economy hard?she’s just from saying farewell to her sister so she needs money to stand back on her feet."

@God's favorite reacted:

"It's the audacity for me you dey call 200k just some people no dey earn 200k for a whole year."

@THE INSIGHT ROOM said:

"Phyna is broke but she won’t admit it because of celebrity lifestyle. She needs a reset and start living a normal life."

@Lozac commented:

"Nothing dey outside d girl was d person day rush her to blow but l blame d boys over der so weak boys."

@Treash added:

"Phyna no send anybody papa anymore girl is broken."

See the post below:

