A Nigerian youth has recounted his visit to Rev Dr Uma Ukpai's house with his father around 23 years ago

The man said his father was the planning committee chairman for one of the late preacher's crusades in his community at the time

He said they had gone to Ukpai's house with a lorry around 2:00am to carry the equipment for the crusade

A young man, Ugochukwu Mark, has narrated how he and his father visited the house of the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai in Ohafia, Abia State, many years ago.

Ugochukwu recounted the visit while mourning the late preacher, who died on October 6 at 80.

According to Ugochukwu, his father was the chairman of the planning committee for one of Ukpai's crusades in his community.

They visited Ukpai's house with a lorry around 2:00am to get the equipment needed for the crusade, and Ugochukwu noted that the late cleric's house was situated on a hill.

He described the house as one of the finest he had seen. In his words:

"...I still remember when my father was the crusade Planning committee chairman for one of his crusades in my community, we had gone to his house in his hometown Ohafia Abia State with a lorry to carry the instruments for the crusade around 2am. I was quite young but could remember everything like it was yesterday. This should be between the year 2001 and 2003 around 23 years ago.

"I saw for the first time a house that was built on a hill and that was his house, one of the finest houses I saw..."

Uma Ukpai: Man's post generates buzz

Uma Ukpai: Man's post generates buzz

Kenneth Ugo said:

"Rest on, man of God."

Emmanuel Nnamdi said:

"God's general is back home. Raise more of his kind in our time Oh God."

Ugochukwu Anita said:

"Heaven is rejoicing over your life sir. Rest in the Lord."

Nwachukwu Tobenna said:

"Rest in peace till the resurrection day Amen respect God's general."

British Obed said:

"Rest in peace sir the great man of God that respects God when it's time for ministration the great man of God I still respect you and your power the man I love with my heart a man that will sing without instrument anoniting will flow a man with power I call him the great man of God, a man that came to oba and it's changed a man that rase the cliple from the ground a man that have the natural power from birth.

"Rest in peace and also may the door of heaven admire your presence rest in peace once again."

