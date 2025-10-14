The late Reverend Uma Ukpai was not just a ministry leader; he was also a great lover of education during his lifetime

Reverend Ukpai established two higher institutions which offered different courses to students

The two institutions are the Uma Ukpai Polytechnic in Abia state and the Uma Ukpai School of Theology

During his lifetime, the respected ministry leader established and ran two higher institutions.

As Nigerians reflect on his legacies, Legit.ng presents a list of courses at the two higher institutions he established.

1. Uma Ukpai Polytechnic

The Uma Ukpai Polytechnic was established in 2017 by the Reverend Uma Ukpai Evangelical Association.

The school is located in Asaga-Ohafia, Abia state and according to its website, its courses are approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

It says:

"The Uma Ukpai Polytechnic, established in 2017 in Asaga-Ohafia, Abia State, is a private tertiary institution accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)."

2. List of courses at Uma Ukpai Polytechnic

According to the school, it offers courses in different areas of National Diploma (ND) and the Higher National Diploma (HND).

The school says:

"It offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs in a wide range of disciplines under four main schools. The Polytechnic runs full-time and weekend programs, admitting students with at least five O'Level credits including English and Mathematics. It fosters a culture of excellence, entrepreneurship, and innovation, reflecting Dr. Uma Ukpai's vision of raising a generation that is both spiritually grounded and technically skilled."

The courses studied in the school include computer science, statistics, architecture, estate management, science laboratory technology, electrical/electronic engineering, computer engineering, business administration, marketing, mass communication, and public administration."

3. Uma Ukpai School of Theology

The Uma Ukpai School of Theology is another higher institution of learning established by the late evangelist Uma Ukpai.

The school says it trains and equips ministers for effective kingdom service.

Information on the website reads:

"The Uma Ukpai School of Theology and Biblical Studies, located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is an academic institution established to train ministers, pastors, and believers passionate about deepening their understanding of the Scriptures. Its curriculum blends biblical studies, leadership, and evangelism, equipping students to serve effectively in churches and communities worldwide. The institution's graduates are recognized for their strong moral foundation, doctrinal depth, and commitment to service."

4. List of courses at Uma Ukpai School of Theology

The Uma Ukpai School of Theology offers religious courses aimed at training ministry leaders.

Some of the courses are a certificate in Biblical studies, certificate in practical ministry, certificate in evangelism, diploma in theology, diploma in pastoral ministry, diploma in missions, short-term ministry Training, leadership development, and missionary preparation."

The theology school further said:

"The school combines rigorous theological education with practical ministry training, shaping a new generation of spiritual leaders with integrity, compassion, and power. Many of its students benefit from the Uma Ukpai Scholarship Scheme, reflecting the founder's heart for accessible, affordable, and excellent Christian education."

