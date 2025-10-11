A heartbroken woman has shared how her husband destroyed the trust she had in her after many years of marriage

According to the woman, she was married, but she and her husband could not conceive for ten years after their nuptials

Eventually, God blessed them with a child, and it was three months after welcoming the child that she discovered her husband's plans

A lady has shockingly discovered that her husband was planning to leave her.

The woman said that after she got married to her husband, they could not conceive for 10 years.

In a story she posted on TikTok, @rhoda2369 said God eventually blessed her with a child.

It was after she and her husband welcomed the baby that she found out that her husband had the intention of leaving her.

According to her, she earns more money than her husband, but she still respects him greatly.

She said she was coming back to the house one day and she overheard her husband talking on the phone with a woman.

Her husband was saying he was going to leave her and also take her money. She said he was talking on the phone with his girlfriend.

She and her husband have since been separated after she made the shocking discovery.

"My husband dey follow another lady dey talk say him go divorce me. He say him go divorce me carry my money. Say him go collect all my property, divorce me collect him child."

Reactions as woman leaves her husband

@No time said:

"I am a man and I must stand up for the truth. It’s obvious that your husband is only interested in you just because of you are bit wealthy. Overhearing him telling another lady he’s going to divorce you and took all your properties is evidence that he’s only interested in your money 💰. I advised you forget anything about him and move on with your life. I pray you find a honest partner that will really love 💗 you wholeheartedly. Good luck dear and God’s bless."

@Jezreel 'Dele said:

"Forgiveness is divine, but in marriage, it's important to deeply consider who you're forgiving—and whether they truly understand the gravity of their actions. Without that understanding, a second chance can be as dangerous as it is hopeful."

@Immanuel said:

"The real problem was created by you. Your duty was to respect him and his duty was to love you but you guys interchange your roles. you could have resolved it by involving your parents the traditional way. Because this situation will always hurt you more than him,everyone deserves second chance . Divorce only solve physical abuse issues not cheating issues."

