A video of social media influencer Mandy Kiss crying out to Nigerians as she pleads for help trended online

In the video, Mandy Kiss opened up on plans to take her to the psychiatric hospital as she spoke about her mental state

This came barely a few weeks after she trended over her Guinness World Record attempt, sparking reactions

Social media influencer and adult content creator Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, better known as Mandy Kiss, in a video making the rounds, cried out over a planned attempt to take her to the psychiatric hospital.

A teary Mandy Kiss was seen pleading for help from Nigerians as she stated that she was mentally stable.

The influencer revealed that after she made public her Guinness World Record attempt, she has been living in fear.

She reiterated that she never planned to carry out the attempt, stating that she was only creating content.

Speaking in Yoruba and English, Mandy Kiss said,

"Please Nigerians, have mercy on me, I am not mad, I am only looking for a means to earn a living, they want to use a pretext to take me to the psychiatric hospital, I am not mad, I am not mentally ill, I am perfectly okay, everything I am doing is content, I do it so that I can trend."

Legit.ng previously reported that Mandy Kiss caused a buzz on social media after she shared plans to sleep with 100 men in one day.

Following the reactions that trailed her announcement, a Yoruba monarch filed a petition against her.

Following the petition, the Lagos state government made Mandy Kiss an ambassador. Mandy was named as an ambassador for the Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse initiative, which also generated buzz online.

The trending video of Mandy Kiss crying out to Nigerians is below:

Reactions as Mandy Kiss cries for help

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Stella Akinwale Olayiwola said:

"Government thought is only were can do 100 men."

Modupe Ogungbemi commented:

"At this point I feel for mandykiss oh But you self you get too much shoko for head haba Abeg edakun make una leave mandy alone go carry werey eko oh na that one need rehab."

Otelaja Adeshina Adeolu said:

"O better with ur option chosen oo... No sensible lady go do 100 guys."

Alayo Ni Otunba Mosco reacted:

"Wetin happen btwn you and government? Sebi you be their ambassador?"

Ipadabo Ile Ogbon said:

"You better hide somewhere and find the way to.leave Nigeria maybe go to Ghana please can someone send me the picture of the oba ofo who ask government to arrest mandykiss he need to be drag if he can ask government to arrest mandykiss and allow lizzy to cursing kids everyday kabiyesi iku ojijo loma pa yin sori ape baba yin oooo."

Mandy Kiss claps back at prophetess, daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Mandy Kiss clashed with a prophetess and her daughter, who condemned her Guinness World Record attempt.

Mandy had announced plans to attempt a Guinness World Record by sleeping with 100 men in a single day. The revelation drew sharp criticism across the country, with many calling for her arrest.

Among the critics was a female preacher and her daughter, who posted a video condemning Mandy’s plan.

