A Nigerian lady has expressed displeasure over the invasion of her home in Lekki, Lagos by monkeys

The unhappy lady in a viral video showed the messed up state of her kitchen in aftermath of the invasion

She expressed anger that the animals weren't organized in the way they invaded her kitchen as they tampered with her plantains and bread without finishing them

A lady has caused a stir on social media as she decried the invasion of her home by monkeys.

The Lekki resident in Lagos shared a video of her kitchen after the invasion and hurled insults at one of the monkeys still in sight.

She lamented the monkeys' action. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In a video @instablog9ja shared on Instagram, the lady knocked the animals for tampering with her plantain and bread.

She wondered why they'd touch the edibles without finishing any portion of them.

While she lamented, one of the monkeys could be seen at the opposing end of her window chewing a bread particle unbothered.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@liquorosee_._ said:

"She said can't u take one and Eat. As if she is talking to Femi. Dey like perching every girls."

@iamhackeinstein said:

"Na u wan stay island nau, abi u forget say monkey like tall trees and better things?"

@quolex said:

"They’re just hungry. Make una no bl@me them. Na the environment wey dem dey, dey make dey catch cruise with una food."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Sapa dey worry animal kingdom too, this bad government reach eveybody even food wey we dey chop for dream we no dey see again."

@suriyoungboss said:

"Anytime the monkey come back, close am inside one room and poison the Monkey, e no pass like that."

