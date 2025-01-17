A Nigerian lady has posted the surprising response she got after sending messages to her late mum's WhatsApp line

Despite her mum's demise, the bereaved lady did not stop messaging the line, sharing how she misses her deceased parent

One fateful day, she chatted up her late mother's line again, and someone finally gave her a sarcastic reply

A young lady, @qweenteephegold, said she got scared after someone replied her message on her late mother's WhatsApp number.

In a TikTok post, the lady displayed other messages she had sent to her mother after she passed away.

She had chatted her late mother on WhatsApp. Photo Credit: @qweenteephegold

Source: TikTok

She occasionally chats up her deceased mum, telling her how she misses her, but understandably gets no reply.

Who replied her via late mum's WhatsApp?

On that day, she sent her late mum's line messages that read:

"Hey mama.

"How are you doing up there?"

To her surprise, someone replied her:

"Great and watching over you."

Commenting on the unexpected response she got, the lady said she thought she finally woke up from a dream and her mum's death was not real.

She thought her mum's death was a prank until she found out it was her sister who replied her messages.

The mourning lady prayed her mum continued to rest in peace and saluted her in advance of her posthumous birthday. She wrote:

"I got so scared and happy at the same time I thought I finally woke up from that scaring dreams, because i actually dreamt of her today so I decided to message her again and I got a reply🥺 I cried so much thinking maybe everything was all a prank from the beginning but it was my sister that decided to use the number for whatapp again and she replied me instead of my mum 💔🥺.

"I MISS YOU SO MUCH MUM💔🕊️ keep resting and happy birthday in advance."

See her chat below:

Reaction to lady's post

Kikelomo said:

"Truly she is watching over you from up there."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the amount she found after opening the savings her late mother left behind.

Diasporian who sent N30k to bereaved friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady based in the United Kingdom had shared the unexpected reaction she got after sending N30k to her friend who lost her mum.

According to the Nigerian lady in the diaspora, she had sent the money to her friend who was planning her mum's burial. After sending the money, she contacted her bereaved friend to ascertain if the transfer had gone through, and the reply she got was saddening. Reacting, the lady said:

“I wanted to cry. I don’t know why people see those abroad as if they’re plucking money from the tree. I never had that mentality even when I was back home in Africa."

The caption of her post also read: “On top 12 hours shift, one hour unpaid break, train cancellations and bus delays, council tax, electricity, water and house expenses. It’s well."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng