A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her observation about Pastor Jerry Eze's wife, Eno

In a trending post, she disclosed that she had gone through the pastor's wife's page before drawing the conclusion

Social media users who came across her post, especially fans of the pastor, shared their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady's post about Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife, Eno, has caught the attention of social media users.

The lady had spoken about the pastor's family life and expressed admiration for the couple, especially the pastor's wife Eno.

Lady praises pastor Jerry Eze's wife after checking her social media page. Photo credit: @moyoscooooo/X, EnoJerry/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks about Pastor Jerry's wife Eno

The lady, known as @moyoscooooo on X, shared her thoughts after browsing through Eno Eze's social media page.

She noted that the couple had met at a young age, with Pastor Jerry Eze being just 19 years old at the time, and had built a beautiful life together.

She praised the way Eno Eze speaks about her husband, describing it as cute, and commended the couple's family life.

Speaking further, she talked about Pastor Jerry's wife's physical appearance, describing her as 'so beautiful'.

Lady showers accolades on pastor Jerry Eze's wife, shares her observation. Photo credit: @moyoscooooo/X, EnoJerry/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

In her words:

"Currently checking out pastor Jerry's wife's page. She is so beautiful. They met when he was 19 and they were sure they were right for each other. Now look at what they’ve built today. Meeting and building with your person will forever be goated. The way she praises him is so cute. A beautiful family."

Reactions as lady speaks about Eno Jerry

Nigerians did not hesitate to react in the comments section.

Sammie Carter said:

"The way you are going, you will place your pastor higher than your husband. And one more question. Can you build with a man at 19. If yes then why are you still here."

Moonwalker7 said:

"She's in Doha using your hallelujah challenge streaming money to fly first class and buy all the Louie Vuitton Bags, Keep foooling."

King Mighty said:

"A beautiful family and life most of his followers will never have cause you’re blind and too busy enriching their pockets."

Lo Reaper said:

"I don't follow you, you don't follow me, why do I keep seeing your religious psychotic tweets on my tl fgs."

Seyii Abraham said:

"How about your encounter with Jesus? Can you talk more about that or your pastor has replaced him."

Aidata reacted:

"Thats not building anything, X you posting or Youtube he makes his money from is building something."

Mr Marcus added:

"A beautiful family is hardworking. Every body should be ready to do their own part."

See the post below:

Lady shares observation about Jerry Eze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oluwadare Oyinlola, a realtor, highlighted something remarkable that Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), recently did.

The preacher was in the US for NSPPD America Prayer Conference on July 19 and returned for his church ministration hours after the event.

Source: Legit.ng