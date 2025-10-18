A Nigerian man has reacted to the alleged clash between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband

In a post, he remembered the tweet he shared about one week ago speaking about the actress' marriage

A recent report had alleged that the actress moved out of her husband's house over claims of abuse and maltreatment

A Nigerian man has weighed in on the recent reports of marital issues between actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband.

He recalled a post he shared about the actress's marriage about one week before the reports surfaced.

Man recounts post about Regina Daniels' marriage

The man, @ifydeyforyou, had previously commented on a post showing Regina Daniels' lavish display of wealth.

He questioned the authenticity of her happiness in her marriage, implying that she was pretending and putting on a facade.

"Why does she always feel the need to pretend she's happy with that grandpa?" he wrote.

About one week later, a report emerged alleging that Regina Daniels had left her husband's home due to alleged abuse and mistreatment.

The user then reposted his earlier tweet, stating that some people had accused him of hate when he expressed his true thoughts about the actress's marriage.

He added that despite attempts to deny it, the alleged 'truth' about her marital situation was evident.

"When I said this last week, some thought it was out of hate lol, we can deceive ourselves all we want but deep down everyone knows the truth!" he said.

Reactions trail reports about Regina's marriage

Nigerians have been reacting to reports about Regina Daniels' alleged marital crisis.

Monarch Hammas said:

"Money can’t solve many problems."

Ijaw Guy said:

"Allow allow."

@Rifa Rifa said:

"You haven’t seen a poor man being violentt to the wife before? Why’s everyone calling her because of money? Abusive man is Abusive no matter the age it’s not about money."

@maya said:

"If you dey follow Regina Daniels footsteps Abeg make una go back first she don make mistake."

@Beccaofficial reacted:

"Why do you say poverty elimination or elevation, but she's an actress and she has her own money but not just as much as when she finally married Ned."

@Siphokazi Maya said:

"Regina Daniels isn't the first to walk into an abusive marriage, and she won't be the last. Don't sweat it, girl! We're all see flames in marriage."

@GUDNEX added:

"Like they be laughing as if the young men they married is perfect so because she be celebrity make she no speak out mtcheeew they say na who e own smell come out nai know some of them laffing they face worse and their mothers face worse sef lol."

@happiness added:

"Why is Regina Daniel complaining, I thought she said that it’s better to cry inside a Lamborghini than laugh inside Keke?"

