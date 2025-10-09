A Nigerian lady poured out her pain online after reports confirmed the arrest of several suspects linked to the death of a young Arise TV anchor who tragically lost her life during a late-night robbery,

The newly released report revealed that the arrested suspects confessed to taking part in the operation that led to the death of the journalist and another victim

Following the heartbreaking update, many Nigerians took to social media to react as emotions ran high, with several people expressing disbelief

A Nigerian lady speaks out in pain as a fresh report confirms the arrest of suspects linked to the death of Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, the late Arise TV news anchor.

The report claims that each of the armed robbers involved in the tragic operation was paid a large sum after the act that led to the death of the journalist and another individual.

Fresh details emerge as robbers confess

Legit.ng had earlier published a report announcing the death of the Arise TV anchor, who was said to have fallen from her apartment’s storey building amid an armed robbery attack.

Just days after the incident, a new report from a reputable news platform confirmed the arrest of the armed robbers, said to be about 12 in number.

Details of the report also revealed that the suspects stole a car belonging to one of the victims.

According to Arise TV, the arrested suspects confessed to the crime, and a white Honda CR-V belonging to one of the victims was recovered.

A part of the report published by Arise News read:

“The suspects also confessed to stealing and driving away a white Honda CR-V belonging to one of the victims and shared ₦200,000 each from the proceeds of the crime.”

Following the publication of the story, a Nigerian lady expressed deep sorrow, lamenting that a precious life was lost over just ₦200,000, which the suspects reportedly received after the operation.

She took to the social media page @eki_osawe to share her heartbreak, crying over the situation.

Her statement read:

“Now I'm just in fresh pain againnnn... these bastards caused Somto's death just for 200k???? No nau, no nauuuuuu... TF do u mean u tried to hold her to prevent her from jumping, what were u people trying to do that made her jump... Naaaahhhh this is just so sad, so sad.”

The story has since gone viral, drawing widespread reactions as concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as arrested robbers open up

@_Dejii mentioned:

"Life is so cruel. Both her and the security guard lost their lives because of 200k?! May their souls rest in peace. Good one from the Police. I hope they can be more proactive in the future to prevent further incidents like this."

@ReginaldAaron4 said:

"The oldest amongst them is 31, that's a 1994 born. Why are the young ones already fed up with pursuing livelihood legitimately, why!"

@manwithdeconect wrote:

"I can't understand why when a case is in the public domain the Nigerian police act swiftly and efficiently. When they want to work they do exceptionally well. Could it be they're not getting the right reward for service?"

@greatness4sure1 explainned:

"To apprehend criminals/ terrorists in Nigeria is very easy. Most Nigeria criminals are illiterates that don't know anything about technology. Sometimes I wonder why terrorists making videos and calls can't be tracked and apprehended."

@olakennyd shared:

"We lost a global star for just #200k. I’m not a fan of Japa but cases like these will not help to back up your claim properly! Please Japa if you can. Imagine 20-30 years old armed robbers??? I’m tired of this country really."

@AdeWale35018792 added:

"So sad men! Just imagine why they ended people’s lives. For 200k like for 100 pound? It’s really crazy. I laud the police and security operatives for coming up. However we must stay proactive and never reactive."

@realomoboy wrote:

"These guys work that hard and brutally for peanuts? So sad for the victims. May they rest in peace and these hoodlums face maximum justice."

@Ndubisi_M_Kalu noted:

"Rehabilitation and reintegration loading, after all, they are doing business, not like Nnamdi Kanu who's trying to divide Nigeria."

@Dave2478 shared:

"Still can't believe these until proper investigation is done. We know she was assassinated and a headline like this will distract everyone."

@MaziIheukwumere said:

"There should be a difference between a gateman and a security man please. A security man should be armed."

Police reveal how Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians were thrown into mourning after the sudden and heartbreaking death of 29-year-old Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who tragically lost her life during an armed robbery attack at her Katampe residence in Abuja.

Reports revealed that in a desperate attempt to escape after armed men invaded the compound and shot a security guard, the journalist jumped from her third-floor apartment but sadly did not survive the fall. Police authorities confirmed the incident and launched a full investigation, vowing to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice.

