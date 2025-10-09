A kind man who bought a car for his friend posted the unexpected reaction from him after seeing the car

His friend was so surprised by the gesture, and what he did in the video was unexpected, amid stares from onlookers

What the friend did after seeing the car caught people’s attention, as many shared their observations

A kind man bought a car for his friend and posted how the latter reacted to the surprise.

He showed when his friend initially didn't believe him after seeing the car in the first place.

Man Shows His Friend’s Dramatic Reaction After Buying Car For Him, People React: “On Top Corolla?"

In an X post by @twitgameboy, the man's friend became emotional after confirming that the car gift was not a prank.

The video was captioned:

"Gifted my friend a car."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gifts friend car

The video went viral and garnered over two million views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ahdebee said:

"Omo see joyy, make I go call this my guy buy shawarma for am too."

@deriik120 said:

"Lol. Ontop corolla? You con still post am for here lmao. I no fit ever rate you."

@Celebrity19_

"As it should. A friend that was there for u even in ur roughest time deserves the good things of life when u start seeing the light. (Never forget who was there for u). For people saying u owe nobody anythin. Trust me there are some persons u owe a lot, even if they don't ask."

@just_chiamaka said:

"See as fine boy lose composure."

@InnoAnawanti said:

"This is really pure love and generosity. Blessings multiply when you give from the heart and also when you carry others along. Congratulations to both of you, the giver, and your friend, the receiver. More blessings."

@___martella said:

"I was smiling all tru. I’m sure he is so shocked. Chai. And you say we don’t need good people in our lives? I’m sure he was there for you. God bless you."

@AfolabiDewale said:

"Guyyyy see goosebumps. You are that guy for real!!! The happiness is genuine brooo. The guy was shocked and would forever be grateful. You are that guy brother!"

@Pete_technician said:

"Man had like 7 different stages of disbelief, e dey be am like film at every stage. As God dey give us good friends, let us also have the capacity to be good friends."

@Sire_Charsty said:

"This is actually very sweet of you. Nicely done. You don't leave your day 1s when you make it big."

Lady receives car on signout day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man stormed his girlfriend’s school on her sign-out day to propose to her and gift her a new car

The drama unfolded at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) in Ebonyi state.

The lady’s reaction in the viral video caught people’s attention, as many shared what they observed

