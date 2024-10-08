A Nigerian man has abandoned his car to purchase a Micra vehicle, which consumes less fuel than others

His decision was due to the recent increase in the price of fuel across different states of the federation

An expert, who commented on the story, gave conditions for the car to work perfectly with less fuel

Due to the rising petrol price, a Nigerian man has abandoned his car.

He has now purchased a Micra vehicle, known for its lesser fuel consumption.

The man’s daughter, identified as @temisobowale on TikTok, shared a video of her father in his new car.

He sat in the front seat with all smiles.

She said:

“POV: My dad abandoned his car and purchased a micra since full tank now cost an arm and a leg. He looks so happy too. Tinubu nice one.”

Reactions as man abandons car

@TIMLEOGADGETS said:

“Even micra no be small car again. Close to 4meter now.”

@Laura Amanda said:

Same as me oooo I go buy Honda civic 2012 abandoned my ford!!! I try sell am self people no wan buy ford lol because of fuel cost

@BigRNKumbs said:

“Economy hard abeg.”

@Yomi said:

“Very smart move.”

Expert gives conditions for fuel management

In an interview with Legit.ng, Oluwayomi Oyatoye, the chief technical officer of MechoMedics Limited, stated that the Micra vehicle would help with fuel management if certain conditions were met.

He stated that though the car may be a good choice for consuming less fuel, it may not be able to carry as much weight as other cars.

The automobile engineer said:

“The Micra consumes less fuel. It actually consumes less fuel, provided the vehicle's total weight combined with what you are loading it with is not more than what it is designed to carry.

“If it's a person just driving by himself and using it as a personal car, he will enjoy it. This is time to go for more economic engine.”

Fuel price hike in Nigeria

Nigerians have been battling an increase in fuel prices, which has led to the skyrocketing of transport fares and the general cost of living.

Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was gearing up to introduce a fresh pricing regime for the product despite last month’s adjustments.

In September, the company revealed that it purchased the product from the refinery at N898.78 per litre and sold it to marketers at N765.99 per litre, thereby covering a substantial subsidy of nearly N133 per litre.

