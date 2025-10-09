A man who borrowed N159,000 from a loan app lamented as his due date drew near and he didn't have money

A Nigerian man who borrowed N159,000 from a loan app cried out as his due date drew near.

He stated how much he was asked to repay 34 days after collecting the loan.

Man Who Borrowed N159,000 From Loan App Displays Amount He Was Asked to Repay After 34 Days

The man, who posted anonymously in a Facebook group, complained about his inability to repay the loan.

He asked members of the group how they managed whenever they owed loan apps.

His post, shared on June 26, read:

“I am owing palmpay and it will be due on July 1. I don't know how I going to raise such amount for me. I borrowed them 159k for an emergency to payback 220k plus in 34 days. Pls is there anyone owing palmpay pls how are you handling. I will definitely pay in future but I don't have it now.”

See his dashboard below:

Reactions trail man’s repayment struggle after borrowing money

Olaoluwa Olaniyan said:

Bro u get mind collect such amount u should reduce the amount to ur rate

Wilson Akintunde Akinyosoye

They will be adding daily interest of 2k + . Now times it by 1 week or 1 month.. Palmpay no get joy ooo. Branch will never add accrued interest.. They remain my best App till date

Victoria Kelechi Iheanacho

I borrow them 90k 2021. I opened my app I dey see 2m. They no reach

Toyon Anuoluwapo

I’m not handling anything, I am owing them I will pay when I have money , make I die because of debts

David Solomon

Is this not too much? Why did you choose 34 days? I took 300k from them and I'm paying 439500 all together for Three months, how come yours is this way?

Heeler R Ramisah said:

Omo dem go disturb you. Disturb your emergency contact. Disturb your contacts Baba na 27k i collect from them oo bt the thing no funny

Mamud Destiny said:

When ever I see people oweing amounts like this am at ease mine is 30k

Happiness Ifeanyi

Mine is 2app oo opay and okcash almost 1 million mine dey shake ooo

Anonymous participant 957

I am owing them i borrowed 200k to pay 263k since 1st of june ,they keep calling and threatening me ,but i just don't let it get to me,they even threatened to arrest my mum ,i told her to ignore them.

Source: Legit.ng