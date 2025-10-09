A man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again

He shared a screenshot of his dashboard, which caught people’s attention on social media, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app was surprised by what he saw after repaying his loan.

He stated that he repaid his N110,000 loan before the due date and was expecting a higher loan limit.

Identified on Facebook as Ani Abel Soundmind, the man stated that he was expecting a higher loan limit of over N200,000.

Unfortunately, he saw a loan limit of N2,000, but after opening a new account on the loan app, his loan limit was N17,000.

He said in his post:

“After paying Easemoni 110k even before due date, they reduced my next loan limit to 2k instead of increasing it to 200k+.

“I registered another account with another phone number and linked my BVN, I come dey see 17k. This is still small to me, Will they still increase it?”

See screenshot of dashboard below:

Reactions trail man’s new loan limit

Oge Ndukwu Chukwuemeka said:

Say no to online loan ooo, thank God I have gotten my sanity back, i hear wiiii for those people hand ooo."

Gladys Ekanem said:

"Pls did u used the same name u used in ur first line? And won't they know that it's still u?? Put me through pls cos dis people no gree gimme anything."

Mouzou Abide Anthonia said:

"Easemoni don't appreciate early payment. In fact you might apply and they won't give you sef. You shouldn't have linked your BVN to another number. They'll bar the main line from future loans."

Okolie Joyce said:

"Leave it for one week they will be the one calling you to collect that they have increased it."

Amee Jacob said:

"Those people are very ungrateful imagine they borrowed me 32k from the start repaid and they now show me 20k and still refuse to borrow me again."

Akintunde Adenike said:

"I borrowed money from easimoni 3times and I don't even wait to d due date bf paying back and I always paying once ,but to my greatest surprised I wanted to borrow 150k only for them to reduced it to 75k and I need d money urgently dat time ,I was sooo sad, I later collected d money and I had made up my mind dat I will not pay even if I want to na d actual money I collected I will return .they hv been calling to pay."

Lady who borrowed N21k laments repayment fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who borrowed N21,000 from a loan app complained after being told the amount she was to pay back.

She had missed her repayment date and cried out after seeing how much she was charged to repay.

Her WhatsApp voice note to the loan app went viral on social media, and many shared their similar experiences.

