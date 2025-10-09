A Nigerian man has expressed confusion on social media after borrowing N37,800 from a loan app

This is because a different figure appeared on his dashboard instead of the N37,800 he had borrowed

He shared screenshots of the amount he saw, wondering if the loan app was just confused or if he got lucky

A man has expressed worry on Facebook over the amount showing on his dashboard after borrowing N37,800 from a loan app.

He expected to find N37,800 on his dashboard, along with the interest he is to repay, but saw something else.

On his dashboard, the loan app stated that the amount he borrowed was N21,000.

The loan app also stated that he was to pay an interest of N5,262, along with the original amount he was lent, bringing the total to N26,262.

The man wondered if he was lucky or if the loan app was just confused. He wrote anonymously in a Facebook group while sharing screenshots of his dashboard:

"I applied for a loan, and got credited of 37,800.

"And my loan app is showing.

"Principal amount 21,000.

"Then payment due. 26,262.

"Does it mean this people are confused or what.

"Anyway it's my luck though."

Loan app: Netizens react to man's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Anonymous participant 369 said:

"Hhhhhh this mean u will pay this amount times two, weekly.

"This is 1st stage u will pay the same amount for 2nd stage."

Precious Ifebuche said:

"Your luck bawo.

"Hahahah.

"You are paying twice."

Shadrach De Beloved said:

"You better check well, it's 21k into two places you're gonna pay ooo."

Tpl Sunnex Blaq said:

"Touch that Stage 2/2.

"I wan check something...

"Last last na 53k u dey pay totally..."

Aderemi SO said:

"Flash credit they are ready to scam you we are still fighting they know what they are doing see you will pay extra charges with this they scammed me like this with 10k I borrowed again and I don't pay them back we are still on it."

Oumar AuDi said:

"Na first set of dealing with u. There is a second one so u paying almost 50k pls."

Olaiya Omowumi said:

"Nooo.

"It’s two stages ooo.

"You are gonna pay it two times."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who borrowed money from a loan app regretted his action after what was done to his contacts.

Man repays loan app debt years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N8,300 from a loan app had repaid the debt after three years.

The Nigerian man tagged the loan company in a viral post to inform them about his action and expressed his appreciation to them for teaching him 'the hard way'.

In a Facebook post, the young man displayed details of the loan he had taken on November 17, 2022. From the information he made public, he was expected to repay the loan by December 16, 2022. Due to his failure to pay on time, the loan accrued a penalty of N14,857. The interest the loan accrued amounted to N1,494.

