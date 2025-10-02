A deadly attack unfolded at a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur, leaving two people dead and several others seriously injured

Police shot a suspect believed to be carrying a bomb after he rammed pedestrians and stabbed a security guard near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles expressed deep shock over the violence, which struck during the holiest day in the Jewish calendar

At least two people were killed and three others seriously injured after a violent attack near a synagogue in northern England on Yom Kippur, British police confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, during the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Worshippers were killed and injured in a Crumpsall synagogue stabbing and car-ramming incident on the holiest Jewish day. Photo credit: Pool/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Greater Manchester Police reported that the assailant drove a car into pedestrians before stabbing a security guard.

Officers responded swiftly after receiving reports that a vehicle had rammed members of the public and that one individual had been stabbed.

The suspect, believed to be carrying a bomb, was shot by police inside the synagogue’s perimeter.

Police confront suspect believed to be armed with explosives

Authorities stated that the suspect was presumed dead, but confirmation was delayed due to “safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person.”

A bomb disposal unit was deployed to assess the threat. A video verified by Reuters captured the moment police shot the man, while another individual lay in a pool of blood, appearing to wear a traditional Jewish skullcap.

“He has a bomb, go away!” an armed officer was heard shouting in the footage, urging onlookers to retreat from the scene.

Greater Manchester Police responded to a bomb scare and stabbing at a synagogue during Yom Kippur services. Photo credit: Allen Harper/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Worshippers evacuated amid chaos

Police evacuated the synagogue, which had been hosting a large number of worshippers at the time of the attack.

Officers were seen guiding a group of elderly Jewish men, some visibly shaken and in tears, away from the building. Witnesses described the group as dressed in white robes and suits, many wearing skullcaps.

A police spokesperson praised the quick thinking of a witness, stating:

“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.”

National leaders respond to synagogue violence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his horror at the attack, cutting short his attendance at a European political gathering in Copenhagen to return to Britain for an emergency meeting.

“I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall,” Starmer said.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

King Charles also issued a statement, saying he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the events, “especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

Eyewitness accounts detail erratic behaviour

Neighbour Chava Lewin reported that she had been informed the vehicle was driving erratically before crashing into the synagogue gates. Police later confirmed that the suspect had been “stabbing anyone near him” during the rampage.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working to determine the motive and whether the suspect acted alone. The incident has prompted heightened security measures around places of worship across the UK.

