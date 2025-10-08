A Nigerian man in Canada has warned people to be prayerful when relocating to any country abroad, cautioning that witchcraft exists abroad

He recounted his scary encounter during a night shift at 4:00am, saying he felt goosebumps and his head felt bigger

The young man's experience sent social media users into a frenzy as people shared their encounters

A Canada-based Nigerian man, Dominic Chukwuemeka, has recounted a scary encounter he had during a night shift, warning people to be prayerful when they move abroad, as witchcraft exists there.

Narrating what happened on that fateful day, Dominic said he decided to sleep in a room at 4:00am during his shift.

While on the couch and scrolling on TikTok, Dominic fell asleep. Suddenly, he noticed that something was tapping his right leg.

He was confused and dumbfounded as the door was locked, and he knew it needed to be unlocked before anyone else gained access to the room.

At that moment, he was backing the door, and tried to turn, but felt like he had frozen. Dominic said he kept screaming 'Blood of Jesus,' and suddenly a hand grabbed him and flung him to the floor.

His story, shared on TikTok, partly read:

"...I was awake o, till 1:00am, 2:00am, 3-4:00am, I was feeling sleepy.

"I said let me just sleep since everybody is sleeping. I locked the room. The key, I kept it closer to the table, closer to where I am sleeping on the couch.

"I was with my phone scrolling on TikTok, I slept off.

"All of a sudden, I noticed that something was tapping on my right leg. Pam, Pam. I was like, is this a dream? I know I closed this door and there was no way anybody can enter that room without knocking.

"When I wanted to turn, I couldn't turn. I tried. I was backing the door. I tried to turn, I couldn't turn..."

Kikigorgeous said:

"You’re spiritually gifted that’s why you were able to see the mysterious hand. Don’t stop praying."

chile.ibekwe said:

"My brother pray more and nothing will happen to you cover your self with the blood of Jesus Christ ok."

Rish# said:

"One thing I know if you’re sharing apartment with anybody, pray and always pray. Don’t forget to pray. That’s what I can say."

JodyannQueen said:

"Omg I live in Canada and I fight spiritual over like crazy , like no body can’t tell me it ain’t real I witnessed this after 20 days of fasting on lost day of my fasting I was just worshipping , mine you I live alone at that time , in my bathroom I heard a big stumbling when I went in their all my garbage in the bin was scattered my bottle of olive oil was taken off the bathtub , I was in shock but wasn’t. Scared cause I was under the anointing."

Perle beauty said:

"I don’t sleep at people house , because u don’t know who’s touching ur forehead to collect something from u with just a touch in ur body , but always be prayerful & pray for God protection."

Thephillips🖤🤍 said:

"I know there’s witchcraft but Have you had of sleep paralysis? Just read about it ok."

JodyannQueen said:

"They said yes, how did I know, the heaviness in the place so yea they are here in Canada also, it’s not a joking thing."

