Nigerian musician Sky B resurfaced online following his crisis with media personality Lucky Udu

Recall that Lucky Udu aired an interview that painted Sky B as a forgotten, struggling artist who had lost everything

In a new development, the veteran singer came forward to narrate how the media host used him to scam Nigerians

Nigerian musician Sky B has accused media personality Lucky Udu of orchestrating a fraudulent interview to deceive the public and generate sympathy for financial donations.

Sky B, best known for his early 2000s hit "Ma Bebe," made the shocking revelation in a recent video statement currently circulating on social media.

In the video, Sky B denies the claims made during an earlier interview with Lucky Udu, in which he was portrayed as destitute and struggling to survive.

"The whole interview with Lucky Udu was just a scam to get money from Nigerians," Sky B said bluntly. "I was never poor," he added.

The veteran singer stated that everything said during the interview was scripted and staged at the direction of Lucky Udu.

He claimed he was manipulated and brainwashed into playing along so that fans would feel sorry for him and donate money. However, he noted that his original intention for granting the interview was simply to let people know he was still alive.

To prove that he was never as poor as he was portrayed, Sky B listed some of his assets, including a one-storey, eight-bedroom apartment, a 2012 Jaguar, a fully equipped office, and several other personal possessions.

He further alleged that his younger brother, fellow Port Harcourt-born music star Duncan Mighty, is fully aware of the truth and can vouch for his financial situation.

"I have never been broke. You can ask my junior brother, Duncan Mighty — he knows the truth," Sky B stated.

Sky B’s video trends online

Sky B's revelation sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing disappointment and a demand for clarity.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

juliusyinka1 said:

"How many of you know that this guy na werey😂😂😂😂😂."

blessed_mikky said:

"Na two of una sabi. , in a working country two of una would end up in jail by trying to scam innocent people. 😞."

joeman4life's profile picture

joeman4life said:

"So why u come dey cry for money? Why not let it go, rather u are still looking for money they contributed."

favour_vintage_plug3 said:

"Oga go and sit down."

nancy89976 said:

"Since you have never been poor return the money they donated to you and stop disturbing lucky udu @ unclenasco."

ogeudemba_ said:

"This is why you should always leave people with their problems and focus on yourself."

aunty_ehi said:

"If u had all this why did u choose to play a game with lucky so he can have money?."

chizzyteach said:

"Omo see how tables dey turn.. Na Sky B come dey ask "how many of you rememebr Lukcy Udu?"

cyndy_onoh said:

" D question now is, were U looking dis fresh b4 d interview, ungrateful human."

perfumesbyfrt said:

"Lucky udu should better find another job to do oo."

benedicta9090 said:

"If lucky is truly innocent and what he said about sky B is true, he should lie low and watch him shoot himself on the leg."

