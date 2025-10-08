A lady went viral after receiving a bouquet for the first time on her birthday, smiling so brightly that she nearly lost her balance while expressing her joy

A lady has gone viral for her reaction after receiving her first-ever bouquet on her birthday, as shown in a viral clip. The video showed the lady seated at a restaurant, where she was soon surprised with a cake and a flower bouquet.

She immediately lost her balance and began to smile uncontrollably upon seeing the bouquet. She collected it and stood up to express her joy.

Birthday girl trends as she receives bouquet

The lady’s reaction was captured in the clip, which also revealed that the bouquet was presented to her by a female friend during her birthday celebration.

According to a post made by the user @jacie_nyambura via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the lady who shared the post appeared to be the celebrant’s sister, as she referred to her as sister in the post description.

The post carried a description that read:

"A little something to cheer up my girl."

The video showed two individuals celebrating the birthday girl and presenting her with a cake.

After the cake was presented, the bouquet was also given, which immediately drew the lady’s attention as she expressed her excitement.

The description of the post further read:

"I love you sis."

Immediately after receiving the bouquet, the lady stood up and made a confession, saying:

"This is my first bouquet."

The video was soon shared online, and as it circulated, many people flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady receives first bouquet

Byera Bishanga

"This is my first buckee" it's honest."

BENZ noted:

"Woooiiie si tell her to pin her account i will be bringing her flowers twice a week some ladies need love."

it's;damer ( crotchets) said:

"She's so honest and loving."

Nyambuh karemboh stressed:

"Some of us we're gift givers but we don't receive them in return...ipo siku."

Joy shared:

"Not surprised because this is how I'll react the day I'll receive one."

Stacyyy wrote:

"Not me crying all over again you really touched my heart with this my first bouquet ever I didn’t see it coming. Thank you for making me feel so loved on my birthday. Honestly this will be unforgettable."

_ikky said:

"She’s just a girl."

wachiramuthoni noted:

"I swear girls we are just simple beings."

NYAR-JALUO-OKSECHI added:

"Hapo kwa first and sijawai imeni hurt. Let's get you another one stecy."

Tracie shared:

"I have never received one."

miss nekesa wrote:

"It's the laughter for me she deserves more."

Joy stressed:

"The honesty though . This my first bouquet."

𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 noted:

"I make flowers but in Dubai, soon I'm coming to Kenya and i promise you i must make you a beautiful bouquet your reaction made me shed tears."

pmutahi shared:

"This made me cry. She's just a girl Thank you for making her day."

MAMAKE TEE added:

"deep down i also want a bouquet of flowers coz I have never got one."

Didi Maggie shared:

"She has a pure heart. From a pure laughter."

Kawira added:

"I thought I'll be the only one whose gonna be this happy after my first bouquet."

oyoo wrote:

"it's high time I gift myself a bouquet of flowers or money whatever.....because I've realised if I keep on waiting for someone to do it it will never be done."

wahu noted:

"she deserves the good things in life."

Mbugi Susan said:

"my first bouquet ,came in public and as a surprise delivery from someone I had no contact with anymore I cried a river full of mixed emotions reading that card ,God bless tha soul ,I felt worth and loved."

*set_username*: wrote:

"My son gave me my first bouquet."

travel.hustler said:

"I would give her flowers every end of month people under estimate the power of flowers."

