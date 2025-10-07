A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showing how she cried inside her room for her UK visa to be approved

In a video, she showed herself in tears as she awaited an update from the embassy about the status of her visa application

Social media users who came across her emotional video on TikTok encouraged her in the comments section

An emotional video posted by a Nigerian lady about her relocation journey captured the attention of many.

The clip showed her in a teary state as she prayed for a favourable outcome on her UK visa application.

Lady prays hard for UK visa approval

The video was shared by @everythingbytoby, who documented her emotional journey as she awaited news from the embassy.

The clip generated a supportive response from viewers, who offered words of encouragement in the comments section.

According to the lady, her visa application had been pending for some time, and she shared her fears with her online followers.

"21 days crying praying for my UK visa approval," she captioned the video.

However, a subsequent video which she posted confirmed that her application was accepted and approved.

The lady was seen in the UK, joyful that her visa had been approved and she had successfully relocated.

Reactions as lady cries over UK visa approval

TikTok users shared their reactions in the comments section.

@Hassy said:

"Y’all don’t know why she’s crying for her visa to be approved. I’m sure she’s crying because the process she went through before even getting to the embassy, some people use their last savings and help from people to process everything and at last they deny the visa is very heart broken.if you’re being denied, all the money you wasted will be in vain. Starting from scratch in your own country when you don’t even know how to is very depressing. May God approve everyone’s visa."

@Ademola Folakemi said:

"Your visa and my own visa will be approved in the Jesus name, please drop cry, God will answer our prayers."

@TWC reacted:

"What is the issue. Have you been denied visa before? Did they call you for interview? Check your status or reach out to the school and check if your CAS has been used .you can send a mail to ukvi if you don’t have the link I can send it to you asap."

@prettylilthang said:

"My own ehh. After Hallelujah Challenge in February this year. In march (few days after hallelujah oo) my Canadian visa got rejected. I nearly craze. But God had other plans."

@ŘÏĊĦŴǍŶ added:

"Now god will answer your prayers but one thing you need to know is that. You need to study hard and make sure all your documents are correct nah me no waiting my eye see on Friday but still yet I over come them don’t worry u your prayers as been answered."

