A heartbroken man has shared a touching video showing his father's final moments before he passed away.

The clip detailed the man’s father’s final moments and the candlelight procession held in his honour.

In a video by @call__me__rich__k on TikTok, tha man showed when his father was digging a piece of land before he fell.

The man captioned the video:

“Fly safe Dad. The person recording video is actually his wife. He asked her to record the video for a business partner, not realising it would be the last. This isn't the first time she's done this for him. He died instantly.”

Watch his father’s last video here.

He also shared a video of the candlelight procession in honour of his late father.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's father's last moments

@Mr Sam said:

"what kind of death is this someone should answer please!"

@Kaylakiss36 said:

"Did u guys see the way he looked around before falling, that’s the angel of death."

@Big Dyla said:

"He died as a poor man but see the crowd that came to bury him that’s so sad."

@Charles C.A said:

"Omo that looks like an arrow , it happened to my dad once dey touch the ground it’s only God mercy that can speak."

@Bibzyjr said:

"People abroad was thought how to try save people suffering from heart attack before ambulance services arrived but here we know nothing on how to render help for anyone that collapsed besides us. May he rest in peace."

@AIR_PEACE said:

"Nah watin man they pass through be this o and some women go still they talk say he’s not man enough… this is so painful, May he’s soul rest in perfect peace."

@I am sodiq said:

"Prophet Muhammad peace be unto him said the angel of death always visit every individual 70 times everyday to know if their time is up so always know tomorrow no guarantee."

@sweetcubes44 said:

"I watched again and I’m in tears, This is why I always pity my dad that man works hard none stop and also provides for everyone in the family. God please provide for him more and bless me so I will provide for him."

In a related story, a widow shared the last promise her husband made to their daughter and why he was buried in their living room.

Lady shares sister's last video before dying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

As the lady narrated the circumstances surrounding her sister's death, Nigeriana advised her and sympathised with her.

