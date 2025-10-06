A Nigerian lady shared why she travelled to China without any suitcase as she showed a video about her trip

In the trending clip making the rounds online, the lady shared why she went with only a small purse containing 3 items

Many shared different reactions as she mentioned the 3 items in the small purse she travelled with

A Nigerian lady got people talking after sharing why she carried only a small purse while travelling to China.

She showed how she went on her journey without any suitcases and shared the reason for her actions.

A Nigerian lady travelling to China shares why she didn’t carry a suitcase. Photo: @bagbay

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @bagbay__, the lady mentioned that her purse had only three items: her passport, bank card, and lipgloss.

She stated that she was travelling to China for one month for business.

Explaining her reason, the lady said:

“My mum called me crazy and audacious because I’m travelling to China for business with no suitcase at all; just my passport, my bank card, and lipgloss because I’m just a girl.

“So here’s the gag: Why would I need to pack a whole suitcase from Nigerian when I’m literally travelling to the country where every single thing is made and at the most affordable prices.”

She explained what happened to her the last time she travelled to China with six suitcases.

Sharing why she didn’t carry her phone charger, the lady responded in the comments:

“There’s power bank everywhere here and I knew I was going to buy the new iPhone so no point.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions as lady travels without suitcase

@lovelywears said:

"Me I will carry just my hand luggage sha and sell my kgs. hand luggage to put some basic things."

@Doastore/Bag vendor in funaab. said:

People saying she didn't pack basic things, I will conclude you're not an importer. Obviously, we ship those stuffs from China. She can shop what she needs there

@Prince Owusu said:

"Same thing happened to me few days ago, I left my three bags in Guangzhou and It will be shipped to me.."

@Manpi_fitness said:

"Learnt the hard way too, next time am going with no luggage,"

@Azaira khadi 1 said:

"You are right my first traveling to China I pack a lot and I regret it."

@Mulberry said:

"You made the best decision. I've had to throw stuff out after shopping."

@Hauwa Mahmud said:

"True true the life im talking bout someone’s already living it… love this for you girl!"

A Nigerian lady travelling to China shares why she didn’t carry a suitcase. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a US-based mum reunited with her daughter after two years, while another lady reunited with her abroad-based brother after 11 years.

Woman brings who family to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in the UK celebrated as she welcomed her brother abroad in a video she shared online.

She said she had brought all her family abroad and opened up about her next plan for them in the United Kingdom.

Many reacted as she mentioned her next plan for them, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who saw her video.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng