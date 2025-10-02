A Nigerian woman in the UK celebrated as she welcomed her brother abroad in a video she shared online

She said she had brought all her family abroad and opened up about her next plan for them in the United Kingdom

Many reacted as she mentioned her next plan for them, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who saw her video

A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom celebrated as she welcomed her brother abroad.

She stated that she had successfully brought her whole family to join her in the UK.

A Nigerian woman who welcomed her brother to the UK shares how she has successfully brought her whole family abroad. Photo: @pweedymumboiz

In a TikTok video by @pweedymumboiz, she showed how she welcomed her brother to join her in the UK.

She stated that the next plan she had for her family was for them to begin their family meetings abroad.

The woman said:

“My brother has finally landed in the UK! I have successfully brought my whole family over, and the only thing left now is to kick off our family meetings.

“Truly it’s God who made this possible, If there were any other way to express my joy, I would do it. I’m beyond proud of myself-family really is everything.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman brings family to UK

@

if not ajobi walai I will tag my brother to come and see eniyan alalubarika,my own is to always tell us that is not easy,is not easy in UK..... proud of you eniyan alalubarika,God bless you ma

Amdallah said:

"People wey get this kind sibling no no wetin God do for them."

@affordablewearsbyayinke said:

"Anty mi you have one sister left na me you dey back then when I small."

Bukola Oladiti said:

"Anty mi, e ranti mi ni ma. I am one of your younger sisters. I am just joking ma..God bless you ma."

oluwatosinejiks said:

"So proud of you..I used to have the dream that once I leave for abroad..all my siblings and cousins must join me..I.dont care if I dont save or invest, until they all come..but God knows best..I.still dey naija...alahamidulilahi."

@jum-jum said:

"God please i want to do this for my siblings and Dad. I just entered this country God please let this country favor me so i can bring in all my younger ones. Amen."

@Rayor said:

"This will be me when I finally leave Nigeria. I’m so happy for you."

@Yallmeetnini said:

"God should please help me so i can help my siblings and have good testimony too."

@Tiwatobi1102 said:

"My family no go see this one nah to stay America Dey find who dem go Dey send around I just pray God come through for me and my siblings."

A Nigerian woman in the UK inspires many as she welcomes her brother abroad in touching clip. Photo: fhm

