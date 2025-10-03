A Nigerian lady who works as a teaching assistant in the UK shared why she stopped speaking with a British accent at work

She noted that she started with the British accent when she started the job, but shared what made her switch

Her reason caught people’s attention, and fellow Nigerians in diaspora shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who worked as a teaching assistant in the United Kingdom shared a heartwarming experience about her job.

She opened up about what made her stop speaking British accent while speaking to her pupils at work.

A Nigerian lady in the UK shares why she stopped speaking with a British accent. Photo: @temiinfluencertv

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @temiinfluencertv, she stated that she started speaking with a British accent at work when she resumed.

Along the line, she found out that the pupils always complained about not understanding what she was saying.

She said that once she spoke with a Nigerian accent, they understood better.

The lady said:

“When I started the job, I was trying to form accent with my students.”

She also noted that her job as a teaching assistant was a fun and interesting one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian shares teaching assistant experience

@Mebi Anyanwu said:

"I don’t even bother using accent at work. I mean why will I do that ?? .. I just speak good English ,be fluent and very communicable and have good range of vocabulary..that’s all."

@AnitaIyare said:

"A child told me Miss where are you from? I said I am from Nigeria , He said no wonder you don’t know how to speak English. So I asked him , how did you hear me? He laughed. I died and woke up. Teaching Assistant Job is fun to be honest."

@Rubix said:

"I am a PGCE student. And today in my placement I was trying to correct a child on his algebra and he kept saying pardon pardon. I just switched and spoke my thing. He understood immediately."

@Fikunayomi said:

"This thing is crazy! I work as a customer service and also tried to form accent when I newly started so they could hear me well but it just made it worse, now I also stick to my Nigerian English and even my life is easier lol."

@Angietotheworld said:

"Nigerian accent is perfect.. when we try to sound like the brits, we sound weird."

@MAMI said:

"I really wanted this teaching assistant job but don’t know if I need any training or stuff pls can you put me through?"

@Pete Fancy said:

"I call British customers care online they understand perfectly well and they will tell you Big thank you."

@treshold929 said:

"The kids are amazing. Just be your self . Trust me I love teaching here,just be ur real self. They enjoy when u tell them stories and tell them where u come from."

A lady working as a teaching assistant in the UK gives reasons for switching to a Nigerian accent. Photo: @temiinfluencertv

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian teacher in US celebrates student's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who works as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win.

Her student emerged first in a public speaking competition held at Missouri State University.

Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner.

