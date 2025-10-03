A young Nigerian girl caused a hilarious stir in her family after using AI to change her hair colour to red, convincing them it was real and then asking them for money to reverse it

A young Nigerian girl left her family in panic after she used AI to dye her hair into red. Her family thought it was real and immediately asked her to dye it back to her normal hair color.

However, she insisted that the money she used in dyeing the hair was expensive and if they wanted her to really change it back, they should give her money to do so.

This was contained in a post shared online by the father of the girl.

The man narrated the hilarious incident on his page, which has now gone viral with hundreds of reactions.

He explained that he was the one who asked his daughter to share the photo of her AI-edited hair in the family group, and that was what sparked the commotion.

According to the post made by the individual identified as @mrlurvy on X (formerly Twitter), his lastborn was behind the prank.

He said that she used AI to change her hair color, and when he saw it, he encouraged her to post it in the family group chat.

Immediately she did, family members began reacting.

Her grandfather, in particular, came online and instructed her to do the needful and return the hair to its natural black color.

But the little girl cleverly replied that the money she spent to dye it red was too much, and if they wanted her to change it, they should send her money.

The story shared by the girl’s father read:

"My lastborn used AI to change her hair color to red and sent it to me and my sisters. I told her to drop it in the family group.

"Mum saw it and said, ‘Tayo, why this?’ I just replied with a laughing emoji. Then Mum added, ‘Tell her the truth.’ As how????

"Popsy came in hot: ‘I don’t like this at all. Go and do the needful.’

"Now my lastborn is insisting the ‘money’ she used to dye it red is too much, so if they really want her to ‘do the needful,’ they should send."

As he shared the post online, netizens stormed the comment section to share their thoughts..

Reactions as girl tricks family with AI

@shinadang noted:

"The funniest part be say, she no go see money collect from you cos you know say it's not real. Na mum&Dad go drop the money."

@Geenyzeeny added:

"Our last born sent an AI picture of me in traditional wedding attire to my mum saying I just got married secretly, momsie nearly had heart attack asking married to who? when? how? the missed calls I got nearly sent me to heaven until the yeye girl told me what she did."

@SirPhestulah shared:

"My neighbour son did this in real like 2 years ago, dyed his hair and collected money from his dad to return it back to normal. Hair that I will use scissors cut while you are sleeping."

@Gr8r9jaDream wrote:

"She learnt from the best....Akin the mentor."

@SimisolaTomori noted:

"Tech Sis."

@whoislateef stressed:

"Fastest money they wil press."

@_babalodamilare wrote:

"Make me remember secondary school days. Dem go punish me for school for an offense with marks on my back, I will get home tell my dad say na cos of a book he no buy for me. Next morning, money don sure beyen. Tactics ni kini yen."

@Iam_Montago stressed:

"May your sister not disappoint you guys, she will always soar higher, that is what been smart brings out. I am proud of her for that smart move she made, kudos, and please don’t tell mum and dad."

@Opomoja01 noted:

"Deep down some of Us are happy with your last born because i see no reason why Our parent were so strict to us but become less discipline when it comes to last born. Them no born you well to do nonsense haircut not to talk of dying hair to pink, nibo?"

@Iam_Montago shared:

'But one last born of one anonymous family dey follow cultist, amugbo claiming he loves her till she got pregnant, gave birth, this Werey no show up for him pikin claiming he didn’t force her. Now the chaos she’s causing her family right now is unappealing."

@KeepsFabricsC said:

'That girl na gbajue. Make our last born no go try this oo I am sure he dn read this post na blade I go buy go locate where he be scrape the whole hair.Those last born na every way dm go dy use milk u na."

