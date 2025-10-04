A lady has shared a heartwarming post on TikTok appreciating her aunt who catered for her after her father lost his life

According to the grateful lady, her aunt had singlehandedly paid her tuition fees for three years and also ensured that she never lacked

In a viral video taken on her graduation day in school, she lauded her aunt and thanked her for showing her so much love

An emotional moment was captured on camera when a young lady expressed her gratitude to her aunt, who had been supporting her since her father's death.

The aunt had been paying the lady's tuition fees for three years, ensuring she lacked nothing.

Graduate overjoyed as she celebrates her aunt who sponsored her. Photo credit: @bigb69/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady praises aunt who paid £14000 fees

The new graduate, identified by the handle @bigb69 on TikTok, shared a video on her graduation day, showing her appreciation for her aunt's support.

In the video, she was seen posing with her aunt, both dressed in their finest attire, with the lady proudly wearing her graduation gown.

It was gathered that the lady's aunt had been shouldering the burden of her education expenses, paying over £14,000 (about N28 million) annually for her to study abroad.

According to the graduate, this financial support went on for three years, including other expenses that her aunt incurred in taking care of her, asides school fees.

In an emotional appreciation message, the lady recounted the sacrifices her aunt had made for her, including enduring insults and fighting battles to ensure her niece's well-being.

Graduate narrates how her aunt took care of her after her father's death. Photo credit: @bigb69/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She acknowledged her aunt's role in her life, describing her as the epitome of royalty and a true king among women.

In her words:

"Me realizing my aunt is actually an odogwu after paying over £14,000 per year for school fees abroad. The king of queens. My graduation might have my name on it, but this robe belongs to my aunt. Since I lost my dad, she has single-handedly carried me £14,000 a year tuition for 3 years(you know how much that is in naira obviously), plus every little and big thing to make sure I never lacked. I’ve never once felt unloved or fatherless because her love has been enough and more. She’s taken insults, fought battles, and gone above and beyond just to see me smile and succeed. She is the definition of royalty. The king of queens. My forever billionaire."

Reactions as graduate lavishes praises on aunt

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@General said:

"Abeg where una dey see dis kind aunty, my own just dey pursue me with masquerade up and down for dream."

@Gifted said:

"May God almighty bless her I for like tag one person, luck way she get nah say I nor know her TikTok name."

@cee cee candy said:

"My aunties no go see this oo. Na to dey speak English for family WhatsApp group up and down.'

@Mubarak said:

"God bless her ooo, you self quickly mke ham mke you sanjo for her that been said can she adopt me."

@KarenJoiceImoh reacted:

"She looks beautiful inside and outside someone who doesn't mind much just a gold soul.God bless her I know that feeling as an aunt seeing your blood win."

@Loja de Amanda cosmetics commented:

"Abeg where una Dey find the kind Anuty because my own just Dey gossip me up and down since my daddy kpai.Anuty stranger may God keep you and keep blessing you. We the stranger loves youuu."

@omasthriftwears added:

"Something my aunty can do, God bless her and replenish her pocket for every good thing she has done for our entire family. You’re greatly loved and cherished @Lisa Foster Dikas, BSN, RNC God bless you."

See the post below:

Man praises lady who paid school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant Ghanaian young man who saw himself through high school found it impossible to further his education due to financial limitations.

Efo Korku Mawutor applied for scholarships and went as far as meeting the rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism but could not get assistance.

Source: Legit.ng