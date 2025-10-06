A new lawyer shared how she ended up spending almost N2million for her call to bar photoshoot

She mentioned how much she spent on outfits, makeup, hair, and other items for the shoot session

Many who came across the video on TikTok shared their thoughts on the amount she spent and if it was worth it

A Nigerian lawyer who was recently called to the bar shared how she spent nearly N2 million on her photoshoot session.

She stated how much she spent on outfits, shoes, hair, makeup, and other items for the photoshoot.

In a viral video by @girlisposh on TikTok, the lady said she spent exactly N1,945,500 for her shoot.

She said she spent N185,000 to buy her wig and N65,000 for the styling of her hair.

The video was captioned:

“Call to Bar - COST BREAK DOWN. I forgot to mention photography which is a little over 300 but I added it to total spent #calltobar2025 #lifestyleinfluencer Abeg, make TikTok no push this video to the angry birds of this app, I no get strength.”

Reactions trail breakdown of lawyer’s photoshoot expenses

@Dee said:

"Nigerian law firms go shock you!! Salary 150k."

@TheVersatileMeeyah said:

"Just in case you were not informed earlier, no form of malicious comment under this video will be entertained. God bless you as you enjoy PEACEFULLY."

@ThatOdusanyaGirl said:

"Why do I find this unbelievable because I’m gonna do more than her. Congratulations to you, D’Law."

@olayinkaekunrere2 said:

"These costs do not even reach to raise brows. Congrats Lawyer Ibk. You deserve this glory."

@Kingsley Ekpo said:

"You fit no come see case to do cover your expenses, last last na to start CAC registration and housekeeping lawyer."

@Litey said:

"Ahhh nepooo. dem Dey pay perfume for picture again?! E get plenty things wey I never experience for this life."

@Your ugly ex said:

"A more reason to do well for myself. Coz if it was a celebrity they will be wishing they were in the person shoes. Omoh. I don’t know if congrats fit but congratulations."

@OMOSIGHO said:

"Dem de cheat uner ooo."

Gee said:

"Something Google Gemini will do for free. Anyway, Happy call to Bar, how dem dey greet?

@haf_sohh said:

"Senior colleague. The legal world is not ready yet,I bet! Loveeet."

