A young Nigerian lady has cried out to her followers on X after paying almost one million naira to a cow seller.

She shared her experience via the X app and her tweet quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments.

Lady shares the amount she paid for just one cow.

Lady in disbelief after paying N930k for cow

In her tweet, the lady said she never thought purchasing a cow would cost such a huge amount of naira.

Identified as @divayetty1 on X, the lady disclosed that she purchased the cow for N930,000.

According to her, she had genuinely expected the price to be lower, around N200,000 to N300,000. However, the unexpected cost left her stunned.

"I just paid N930k for cow. COW, for God’s sake. I genuinely thought cows were like 200–300k o. Omo," she captioned her post.

Lady shares her experience after paying a whopping amount of N930k for one cow.

Commenting on the story, a roadside meat seller, Azeez Ahmed, confirmed that the price of meat is indeed expensive.

"Yes o. Meat cost. Some cows dey even cost like pass N1 million. Yes. Meat cost. Na why I no dey argue with customer again. If you no agree for my price, just dey go. Cause many of them just think say na we dey high the price. Go price cow for market then come back first," he said in vernacular.

Reactions as lady buys cow for N930k

Many Nigerians reacted to her post, sharing similar experiences and reacting to the high cost of cows in Nigeria.

Akande OA said:

"200k maybe one month old sha wey wan die from ring worm. Telling you, meat is expensive."

Brother Akim said:

"For people wey go chop still dey talk say the food no sweet abi for caterer to pack food go hide and run away with them after collecting full money for her services o. Issokay, if Una no go chop kote fish abeg make every dey go house. E just get how Nigerians be. Everybody just wan over chop you and we dey cry bad governance. Well make we just dey try dey go. I sha no go suffer myself to please people go later disrespect me."

Yinka Daramola said:

"They were about 100K when I was getting married many years ago. And I thought that was expensive."

Mazi Uche said:

"A cow that used to drink from the same stream as goats no longer does. Times have changed. When the price of grass rises, even the cow becomes a luxury. Na who wan do naming ceremony go know say economy don bite!"

Farmer said:

"That 200k will only get you well muscled Goat. 300k will get you good Ram. That 930k sef, it’s not that you bought a very big hummped cow oo. May God help us."

Heemaz said:

"I'm at the abbatoire now and they are telling me to bring ₦300k for head, tail, legs and skin of 1 cow. I later bought only head and leg of another smaller Cow for 70k."

Zurie said:

"Cow used to be 80k to 150k a few years back the ones that was sold 250k had to be very gigantic. Talking of in Abuja here before I get jumped on."

Kingsley Ashiedu reacted:

"It truly crazy how things have turned out in Nigeria. That's was exactly how we spent millions buying cows for burial not even for positive celebration."

Iyaoluko reacted:

"I want to buy 2 cows this week, I was told it’ll cost me at least 2.3m to get two good size cows, my head have been spinning, me that my budget for the two cow na 1.5m, things don cost now oo, to do party no b small thing o."

That Isoko guy added:

"Just to put it here. We run a logistics company and can move full live cows from the north to wherever you want it for less than that. That’s extreme."

Butchers increase price of cow leg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the cost of buying a cow leg increased again, according to new data from Financial Derivatives Company, Limited.

The price increase the report showed was driven by high demand and, rising transportation costs, and others.

