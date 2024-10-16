A Nigerian lady has detailed her ordeal searching for fuel in "the high and low places" in Lagos state.

She revealed that she visited three filling stations with the hopes of getting fuel, but each had different stories about them

Many people who came across the video shared their experiences with the fuel price and scarcity issue

A Nigerian lady expressed disappointment after visiting three filling stations in Lagos for fuel.

She gave her experience in each filling station while wondering about the fuel price in the country.

In the video shared by @foreversese on TikTok, the lady said that the first filling station she visited said their fuel had finished at 10 am.

The second one had a very long queue, while the last filling station had few cars in the queue but was yet to be open.

She captioned the video:

“Nigeria happened to me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady searches for fuel

Many people who came across the video shared their experiences on the fuel scarcity issue.

@Abiodun Akanbi said:

"Once again, if they explain Nigeria to you and you understand, they didn’t explain it well."

@weezy_o said:

"Rule 101 don’t let your fuel go below half tank in this Tpain era."

@Bbnaija_09 said:

"if you had to wait 35mins to realize that the queue ain't moving, then you deserve to waste that 35mins."

@Esther Oyewole said:

"Humbled myself to queue at NNPC (which I never do) only to buy fuel at 998 per liter."

@ennita16 said:

"That’s why you ask questions immediately you enter a place you have no idea what is going on."

@The movie/series page said:

"With the current state of Nigeria I don't understand why ppl are buying cars because even if you're the richest of the richest unless you have connection for fuel you go see shege."

Fuel price hike and scarcity

Nigerians have been battling an increase in fuel prices, which has led to petrol scarcity, skyrocketing transport fares, and a high cost of living.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had to abandon his car to purchase a Micra vehicle, which consumes less fuel than others.

Despite last month's adjustments, it was also reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was gearing up to introduce a fresh pricing regime for the product.

In September, the company revealed that it purchased the product from the refinery at N898.78 per litre and sold it to marketers at N765.99 per litre, thereby covering a substantial subsidy of nearly N133 per litre.

