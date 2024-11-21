A Nigerian lady said her younger brother paid N500 for a photo shoot session in Ibadan, Oyo state

She shared the pictures from the photo shoot session in a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media

Many who came across the studio pictures gave their observation about the background in the photos

A Nigerian lady shared pictures from her younger brother’s photo shoot session.

She said her brother paid N500 for the photo shoot in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Lady shares brother's picture.

Source: TikTok

The lady shared the photos on her TikTok page, @lizzybeth_fashion_world.

In the photos, the lady’s younger brother wore a blue native attire and posed differently.

The lady captioned the video:

“POV: Your brother paid N500 for photoshoot in Ibadan.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail N500 photoshoot pictures

Many who came across the photographs gave their observation about the background in the photos.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Bahd Boi Destiny said:

"I started laughing even before I see the photoshoot."

kemmy41 said:

"The first picture, I think say he dey ascend go heaven."

@morayo_c0 said:

"Someone should tell me why I'm laughing even before I saw the result."

@Yemi Gold said:

"The first pic is he In heaven."

@NOK said:

"Them for touch picture color to blend with background nah 😂 😂 come belike sticker wey de put for original property."

@peaceofmind said:

"I talk am. As I see 500, nah Wetin I Dey expect be that."

@slimjenny22 said:

"Na call to glory???"

Source: Legit.ng