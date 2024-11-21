Lady Shares Pictures of Her Brother Who Paid N500 for Photo Shoot in Ibadan, Many React
- A Nigerian lady said her younger brother paid N500 for a photo shoot session in Ibadan, Oyo state
- She shared the pictures from the photo shoot session in a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media
- Many who came across the studio pictures gave their observation about the background in the photos
A Nigerian lady shared pictures from her younger brother’s photo shoot session.
She said her brother paid N500 for the photo shoot in Ibadan, Oyo state.
The lady shared the photos on her TikTok page, @lizzybeth_fashion_world.
In the photos, the lady’s younger brother wore a blue native attire and posed differently.
The lady captioned the video:
“POV: Your brother paid N500 for photoshoot in Ibadan.”
Reactions trail N500 photoshoot pictures
Many who came across the photographs gave their observation about the background in the photos.
@Bahd Boi Destiny said:
"I started laughing even before I see the photoshoot."
kemmy41 said:
"The first picture, I think say he dey ascend go heaven."
@morayo_c0 said:
"Someone should tell me why I'm laughing even before I saw the result."
@Yemi Gold said:
"The first pic is he In heaven."
@NOK said:
"Them for touch picture color to blend with background nah 😂 😂 come belike sticker wey de put for original property."
@peaceofmind said:
"I talk am. As I see 500, nah Wetin I Dey expect be that."
@slimjenny22 said:
"Na call to glory???"
Source: Legit.ng
