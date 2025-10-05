A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional tweet on the X app celebrating her graduation from Lead City University

In the tweet, she recounted how she took a harsh decision years ago to drop out of her former school and start afresh

Massive reactions trailed her post as social media users congratulated her on her graduation and wished her well

A Nigerian lady got many netizens teary after recounting her tough and challenging academic journey.

Despite the hurdles she faced, the determined lady, however, came out victorious and she thought it wise to share her story with netizens.

Graduate recounts dropping out in 400 level

The young lady shared an emotional post on the X app, recounting the difficult decision she made years ago to start afresh after feeling burnt out at her previous school.

Identified by the handle @ayomie on X, she disclosed that she had been struggling with her studies at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

She was 'tired of everything' and exhausted at the time, but couldn't bring herself to make the tough decision to leave the school.

However, a tweet she came across on WhatsApp in 2017 toughened her mind and she immediately dropped out.

The tweet, posted by @Oloye Akin Alabi in 2017, read:

"You are 30 so don't want to go for a 5 yr course because when you finish you will be 35. Whether you go back or not, you will be 35 in 5 yrs."

This tweet deeply touched her, and she made the bold decision to leave FUTA in her second semester of 400 level to start afresh at Lead City University.

Years later, she did not only graduate from Lead University but also received her NYSC call-up letter to serve Nigeria.

Sharing her story, the proud graduate said:

"I was exhausted, tired of everything. Then one Thursday, I saw this tweet on WhatsApp. Something in me shifted. That same day, I made the hardest choice. I left FUTA in 400L, second semester, to start all over again at Lead City. Today, I’m a graduate. Serving my country with joy."

Reactions as graduate shares emotional story

Nigerians shared their opinions in the comments section of her post.

Louisa said:

"This is so encouraging because I’m going through the same thing, left ABU in my final year second semester and I’m starting again, hopefully in the next 4 years I’ll be back with a better story."

Obafemi said:

"Final year second semester. As how??What exactly happened? You're done why leave."

Sisi Vage said:

"Okay I’m seeing your tweet today. I hope that in 4-5 years time I come back to celebrate my graduation with Joy."

Candley V said:

"I just know that for you to do something like this, it has to be really really serious cos you were almost doneeeee."

Sparklean said:

"Dumbest decision, you ever made. 400L, 2nd semester you left FUTA. When you can be so patient with your self. You graduate and still go for a diploma and still end up in 200L in Lead city. So happy that you take the risk and still achieve what you planned for."

Sinner Devi reacted:

"Lady Jay I'm 25, I have ND of Petroleum and natural gas processing engineering. I'm so willing to complete my Hnd program. I'll be grateful if you set pass for an earthly brother."

Bafeez said:

"Ha! oh boi! When you thought you had seen it all and gbam you would see another thing. But 400L, why didn't you finish? At least you would have that in the bag, then start another one that you really wanted."

Omotesho added:

"A difficult step I have been poundering abt for a while now but I guess your story is to shift something inside of me, I'm happy I came across this and I am not the only one thinking of how do I face this next phase of my life, I pray God see me through this second time again."

