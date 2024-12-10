A young Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video on TikTok after leaving Nigeria and relocating to Canada

In a video, the determined and focused lady opened up about dropping out of school in 400 level to travel abroad

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's bold decision to abandon her university education in final year to pursue a new life in Canada has caused a frenzy online.

The lady, who shared an intriguing video on TikTok, revealed how determined she was to leave Nigeria and start anew in Canada.

Lady relocates to Canada after dropping out of school Photo credit: @bisola2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady leaves school to relocate abroad

In a video, the lady identified as @bisola2 on TikTok chronicled her journey from being a university student in Nigeria to arriving at a Canadian airport and eventually settling into her new life.

"POV: I won't stop school in 400 level to travel. Sikee," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady relocates to Canada

The video generated mixed reactions on TikTok, with many users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's decision.

While some people praised her courage and determination, others expressed concern and disappointment that she had abandoned her education.

@erlen said:

"Not a smart move though."

@DoRa said:

"Oomo I go sha pay person to write that final exam for me oo."

@Oyin said:

"Omo this one risky o. If you went through school route sha and you are starting BSc again. Country wey dey change their immigration like water."

@emily said:

"You could have differ the admission by one year and then own two degree."

@faithfulfaith36 said:

"Omooo u for get your BSC first ooo anyways congrats my darling."

@Mide stated:

"Abeg how many people will remain in Nigeria since all of you don run away finish."

@Excel commented:

"Even as I wan do nysc and visa dey omo I dey leave asap I will serve in Canada."

@am_Nkay said:

"How many months did it take before receiving your passport."

@Thereal_femi said:

"God will do me and my beloved own too. Just one person can’t go alone."

@Zhēn zhēn stated:

"Best decision babe. Opportunity chances in this country even for a master degree holder is very tinyyyy."

@olaplenty said:

"Alll of una dey talk. Say she suppose no leave abeg if he reach your turn no go opportunity comes but once."

@Grace added:

"I did this but MSc. though. I was almost done and I was scared at first because I didn’t know what to expect. Today, I‘m so happy i left."

Watch the video below:

Lady abandons school, moves to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful female student took to social media to announce moving to the United States.

According to her, she was in her second year in a tertiary institution in Nigeria before she decided to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng