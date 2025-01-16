A Nigerian baker has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) in an epic case of shooting shot gone wrong

The Bayelsa-based baker entered the DM of a fine man she liked and poured out her heart, but things did not go as she expected

She posted the messages she sent the man and his "painful" reply, and they sent social media users into a frenzy

A Bayelsa-based baker, @canadian_chops, has expressed her disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) after she made the first move on a man she admired.

Before making the move, @canadian_chops informed her followers about it on January 15 and promised to give them an update.

She said the man's reply was very painful. Photo Credit: @canadian_chops

"There’s this fine guy I’m following, I want to shoot my shot in his dm(Shebi you people said we should be bold😪).

"I will give you guys update in the evening," she tweeted.

In the evening of the same day, the baker released screenshots of the messages she sent the man and the reply he gave her.

Baker shoots her shot at man

She introduced herself in his DM, praised his physical appearance, and encouraged him to stalk her media to see what she looks like.

"I know we've been following each other for a while but we are not mutuals and if you'd like to see what I look like feel free to stalk my media," one of her messages to him read.

Baker gets painful reply from admirer

Despite her approach, her admirer did not seem interested and replied with:

"Hmmm."

In the comment section of her tweet, the lady said that his reply was very painful, adding that she had to block him.

"It was very painful.

"He would have at least said “Good afternoon” back😭."

See screenshots of message she sent man below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's Dm to admirer

@Davidspredict said:

"Ladies will be saying give me time to think, how do you expect someone you are just texting for the first time to respond. Even if it’s me I will feel maybe you Dey wine me because it’s rare to see a Nigerian girl do this."

@A_Abby_Abi said:

"I don't see the problem.

"He's not interested, you move on.

"That you shot your shot doesn't mean the person has to respond positively. Not every guy who's shot shots at you got the response he wanted. Think about that & you'll realise, it's nothing.

"Unto the next 💪."

@dimpledhanna said:

"Ask him why he said hmmm.

"If he sends extra things, update us.

"We’d help you to get him to like you 😊.

"Bold women are not easy to come by, I can NEVER do what you just did, it takes a lot of boldness❤️."

@mc_seeker_ said:

"This actually looks like messages I receive from scammers accts tbh. Almost the same format. Maybe man has dealt with a lot and he's trying to figure out if it's real or not. Sorry babe. Lol."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I bet when you sent that message you were expecting him to say he was attracted to you and ask you out on a date right? You were already imagining how many children you will have.

"Then you received “Hmm.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had married a man she had asked out on Facebook.

Lady marries man she wooed online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had tied the knot with a man she asked out on social media.

The bold lady had shot her shot at the man in June 2020 and announced her daring move on social media.

Her boldness eventually paid off, and she posted a picture with her husband. People reacted to the couple's photo.

