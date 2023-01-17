A hilarious video of a young Nigerian lady shooting her shot at a man in traffic has kept netizens in stitches

In the trending video, she asked the man to give out his number but he smiled and whined up his car glasses

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip with some people criticizing the man over his actions

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A viral video of a Nigerian lady, Jolade, flirting with a handsome guy in traffic has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video, she sighted the handsome man cruising inside his red car, and she decided to shoot her shot.

Lady shoots her shot at man in traffic Photo Credit: @jholaadey/TikTok

Source: UGC

She started by referring to him as a 'fine boy', before proceeding to request his phone number.

The guy smiled at her and then whined up his car glasses to avoid further disturbance from the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video on Instagram, the lady wrote:

"I saw this guy in traffic but he refused to give me his number."

Social media reactions

@ameeenaht said:

"Na belle you dey find again."

@ckendrick34 commented:

"Rich guys don't fall in love. They do hokup."

@official_snowprince001 wrote:

"Area and character you don see Benz now you dey shoot shot that guy na savage he just smiled lockup wine up 2 sec."

@dap.olawale added:

"Maybe you're not his spec or maybe he is married."

@tunjigramm commented:

"Na so we dey toast una?"

@diana_xx noted:

"That's so unfair. He's not a gentleman."

@osasu.daniels replied:

"He would have given you if you weren't recording. The smile on his face says it. There is a Ms/Mrs in his life."

Watch the video below:

Lady shoots her shot at man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that like an American-based Nigerian lady who married a man she DMed on Instagram, another lady in a similar fashion has tied the knot with her heartthrob. The couple who recently wedded had first met on a social media platform, Facebook.

Screenshots of their conversations on the platform shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram showed that the lady had reached out to the man first. The courageous lady had wished the man identified as Ikeneje a happy birthday and a prosperous new year ahead. The unidentified lady and the man would later continue chatting on the platform for a while before eventually exchanging contacts.

@nnegeorge commented: "Is he Nigerian cos we won’t hear the last of it 10 years into the marriage. I can imagine what that girl will go through each time they have a feud, he will remind her every dam*n time. All these annoying guys will come and say “did she die” when y’all are all snubs because the lady that chatted you up doesn’t meet up your expectations If I ever shoot any shot, let me know what caused it."

Source: Legit.ng