A Nigerian woman has gone viral after reacting publicly to her husband's decision to marry another wife.

The woman, who had given birth to three daughters for her husband, explained that her husband wished to marry again with the hope of having male children.

Woman shares husband's decision to marry again

In a TikTok video shared via her official account @necheluv23, she appeared so happy as she danced to a background music.

She explained that her husband’s decision to marry a second wife came after she had three girls.

Narrating further, she disclosed that he wanted another wife who might give him sons, and she appeared pleased with the decision, stating that she had tried her best.

The woman described herself as a proud mother of girls and insinuated that her husband’s plan brought her relief.

In her words:

"POV: My husband decided to marry a second wife to give him a heir apparent after I gave him 3 girls. At least I don try. Proud mummy girls. I'm glad hê finally decided to take a Second wife! At least that one will give him like 3 Heirs in one day. Let me rest. I love this division of labor."

Commenting on the story, a Nigerian teacher, Amarachi Onu, stated that all children are from God, regardless of their gender.

In her words:

"Whether boy or girl, children are gifts from God. I personally don't think it is fine to marry again because you want another gender but it's not my family so to each his own."

Reactions as woman discloses husband's marital decision

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@LadyCee said:

"I gave birth to 3 boys and 2 girls all through CS, he took a second wife."

@Mummy Mira said:

"Incase if the second wife born girl let us know, we go join you dance."

@Chinaza Onwudinjo reacted:

"Same here am a proud mummy of 4 beautiful girls and my husband chased me and my children out of his house and am now training my children alone but my God will see me through."

@Beauty 02 reacted:

"My mom give birth to 4 girls adding my step sister and i pray that all girls will make there parents proud especially there mom."

@amaka 01 said:

"Advantage of having second wife is that you will live longer to train and eat the fruit's of your labour to enter labour room no be child play again oo."

@Nelowigistic Services reacted:

"Trust me he would've done same if you had only boys. Meanwhile I have and a girl, I tracked for my boy, not because of any man but bc I really wanted."

@Onyi Best said:

"Some people are even asking God for them to have miscarriiage let the world no that they are woman Enjoy your self At least your not barred long life."

@jenniferfelix702 reacted:

"My dear take care of yourself for your own mental health I know it's painful but accept your faith and believe in God person wey born girl go still born boy."

@Sonec said:

"Ma'am please don't mind him just focus on your children, me that gave my husband four boys yet no peace in my marriage. Just be happy and them well."

@Zingo said:

"My sister nothing God can not do, am mother of 4 girls but now I have a son so I believe God will answer you, even the second wife cannot stay believe me he will look for u, just find something doing."

@Norahdex commented:

"My sister no born again take care of yourself and your girls na you go enjoy later my mum had 5 even tho my dad didn’t take a second wife."

@jenny001 added:

"The Lord that visit me after I lost all hope will visit you the Lord who changed my story mine is 4 girls one boy this will be a dance of celebration child of God you will always remember today believe and is done."

