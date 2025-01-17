A family with five beautiful girls and one boy who's the last born has gone viral on TikTok, captivating users worldwide

The video showed the girls dancing and celebrating the birth of their baby brother, stating that they always wanted a brother

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate the loving family

An interesting video showing a family's heartfelt celebration has captivated the hearts of netizens worldwide.

The clip captured six siblings, five girls and one boy expressing so much happiness about being 'complete' in the family.

Female children rejoice as mum delivers son Photo credit: @the_bright/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

5 girls rejoice over having baby brother

Shared by @the_bright on TikTok, the video displayed the five sisters, dressed in matching yellow uniforms, dancing and welcoming their baby brother.

One of the girls gently cradled the infant while standing besides her sisters. The caption accompanying the video read:

"Yes we always wanted a brother."

According to the story, the siblings had a long-held desire for a male addition to their family, and it finally came to pass.

Reactions as sisters celebrate baby brother

The video garnered attention, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages to the loving family.

The heartwarming scene confirmed the bond between the siblings and their joy in welcoming a brother.

@Regina said:

"Thank God for brother oh una mama for born reach 12."

@Desdelvarieties said:

"My girls always wanted a brother but their mama don't tire. They will born their brother when they grow up."

@Storm asked:

"Abeg na one person born all this children???"

@Uchechukwu Ga-eme said:

"Omo you no gree ooo, and God came through."

@Miky Vicky2 said:

"Exactly how we are. The brother finally came sixth."

@nma-is-kind reacted:

"The boy no go sabi do anything again oo kos petting go plenty. With these girls, madam you are blessed! you go enjoy pass as they grow up."

@priceless said:

"This life balance well well, I have 4 boys already, am still craving a girl child even though I never wanted more than 4 children."

@Derakc said:

"This life no balance, my boys always wanted a sister and God game through for us last year, after 3 boys."

@Tenajglow reacted:

"This is my Big Sis ooo na when she marry another she later born Boy after dozens of girls."

@Hafsat Hamidu said:

"My landlord have two wives 10 kids but only 1 girl. Mine was mixed boy girl boy girl boy."

@Praise said:

"Me l have no brother and my mom makes it clear that she is done having kids."

@missmimi reacted:

"Not me looking for a sister for my 3 boys but if I reach 4 boys without a sister for them I end there you are a strong woman. God bless you."

@user6997150462929 added:

"This is exactly my girls wanting a brother and I pray we have him dis tym around like u guys."

@Solace_Cute added:

"Wow! six children because you de find boy. It's well. Congratulations."

Man prays to have only 4 daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted a clip revealing his utmost prayer for his future wife to give birth to four beautiful girls.

The man insisted that he doesn't want a son, and he's assured that God Almighty will grant his desires when the time comes.

