A Nigerian lady who saved money via Piggyvest has shown the interest she received after a month

She threw shade at other Nigerian commercial banks, saying they would have depleted her money with charges

The Piggyvest user's proud display triggered netizens to share how much interest they receive from their banks

A Nigerian lady, Deborah Okocha, has shown off the interest Piggyvest gave her after saving money with the online savings and investment platform for one month.

While she did not disclose the amount she deposited, she said she saved the money via the platform's Flex Naira account.

Piggyvest user's interest for one month

Deborah, in a Facebook post, aimed a dig at other commercial banks, saying they would have deducted her money under the guise of charges. In her words:

"Just look at the interest PiggyVest paid me after a month of saving in my Flex Naira account!!!!

"But other banks go dey use charges won wound us!!!😂😂😂😂 Dem say nah person wey broke dey cover account balance; God abegggg😂😂😂😂."

The screenshot she shared showed that Piggyvest gave her an interest of N9353.62 after a N28.01 interest.

Piggyvest: People react to interest lady received

Annabel Nwankwo said:

"Uba paid me 15k last month am expecting another one today or tomorrow morning."

Glo Ry said:

"When it comes to bank.

"It depends the kind of account.

"UBA and zennith pays interest too..."

Chinyere Obi said:

"All banks pays interest as far as you don't withdraw more than 3times in a month."

Ihemadu Josephine said:

"My UBA gives me 10k interest every month. So far you don’t touch the money there."

Akwam Eicko said:

"And flex naira interest is the smallest,Piggybank and safelock too."

Okonkwo Joan Nazzy said:

"They paid my guy 63000 flex naira..

"Target 20000."

Nnanna Ihuoma Favour said:

"INTEREST comes when you don’t touch the money in your account for a whole month. No be person wey dey do withdrawal go come dey expect INTEREST ooo."

Richfaith Ohakwe said:

"I so much ❤️ love this app called piggy vest.

"My sister Introduce me to the app.

"Since some years ago now, and I can beat to my chest and say is the best app I have ever seen."

