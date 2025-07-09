A lady, Jennifer Onwukaike, shared her excitement over the interest she earned through the PiggyVest app in June 2025, calling it her best decision of the year

A lady named Jennifer Onwukaike, who had been saving her money using the Piggyvest app, excitedly showed off the interest she was paid in June 2025.

She stated that she started saving with Piggyvest in 2025, describing it as her best decision for the year.

A lady, Jennifer Onwukaike, displays the interest she earned through the PiggyVest app in June 2025.

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she stated that she received a text from a commercial bank with which she had an account and couldn’t help but laugh.

Jennifer stated that such commercial banks fail to give such interest to their customers.

She happily displayed her interest of N15,077.15, which she received in June 2025.

The lady said:

“The best decision I made this year was to start saving with piggyVest…Like which bank wan give me 15k interest every month??? Gtb sent me sms yesterday dat they are missing me I laughed, as Gtb no kpaii me I no die quick.

“Even ordinary opay is giving daily interest for using their app but it can never happen in Gtb and fidelity. God bless PIGGYVEST.”

A lady who uses Piggyvest to save money displays interest she was recently paid.

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s Piggyvest interest

Gift Chinaza Obasi said:

"Every bank's savings account gives interest if you don't make more than 3 withdrawals a month. Although piggyvest and the likes give higher interest rates."

Sharon Pannan Bwakat said:

"Pls is it safelock, piggyvest or flex naira that gives u this interest???"

Vivian Chinonso said:

"Baby no talk like that oo all banks give interest if only u are not withdrawing more than 3 times in a month, just like this past month Fidelity gave me 38k as interest bcos i wasn’t touching the account, but if u are using it to do business steady the will cut of ur neck thou i use monie point as my regular banking for easy business transactions."

Chiamaka Olivia said:

"Na better money dey there nah."

Tessy Aries OG Dikeh said:

"I go follow d trend.. I no kor hear from you agn..chai."

Uto Nwa said:

"One day now I will give them a trial before access bank Kee me."

Gilbert Chidinma Nnabuihe said:

"My love, we are on the same boat. As o get alert on the 1st, Omo I shock."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady used all her savings to rent a house, while an Opay customer who saved N200 daily showed the amount she received.

Lady shows her yearly Piggyvest Interest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after using the PiggyVest savings app to grow her money in the past year.

She shared the screenshot of her earnings for the year after she didn't withdraw her interests for the year.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady's earnings for the year and wondered how much she saved.

